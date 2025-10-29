The Sunday Reset: The Girl’s Guide to Making Every Week Your Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is something about a nice, productive, yet calm Sunday morning. Whether your version of a Sunday reset is being upbeat and productive, or the epitome of relaxation day, it is so valuable to take the day and make it yours. Doing things that can help you reset your mind, space, body, and productivity levels can make the rest of your week a breeze- not a drag!

Reset Your Mind

Sundays are for reflecting, regenerating, and becoming prepared to seize the week! The most important part of you to take care of is your mind and well-being. In my opinion, taking the morning nice and slow on a Sunday is the best way to create peace of mind. No one wants to wake up on a Sunday to a straight dive into work! Give yourself some time to get up.

What is something you do to get into a positive mood? As for me, I listen to my favorite playlist! When it comes to my top Sunday listens, it can go one of two ways – some pop like Taylor Swift or Bruno Mars, or some calm and relaxing country like Flatland Cavalry or Zach Bryan. Spending a reset day listening to some of my favorite hype or relaxing music can almost dictate how my week will be. Not only does it make me feel happy, but I feel like I am also so much more productive when listening to my jams.

Now, what is something we can pair with listening to some good music? Well, my roommate and I always make an effort to go on a Sunday walk just to get some fresh air! We could honestly live only in our dorm if we wanted to, but it is so important to venture out! Dining hall food is nice and all, but maybe take one meal out of your week to try something new. Austin is full of local restaurants, and they are all only a walk away! Austin is not just full of food, but also nature! There are many nature walk paths on UT’s campus, but a little farther, there is Lady Bird Lake and Barton Springs! If you are living in this city for the first time, or even if you have lived here your whole life, take advantage of the special things that are offered here!

Okay, well, how can we incorporate setting up the week? Something I like to do is write down my goals for the week. They can be big or small, but something you want to be done by Friday! I also try to emphasize having three main goals- goals that need to be prioritized sooner rather than later. It is important to set yourself up for success throughout the week, and your well-being gets impacted when you are falling off as you get to Friday. Whether it’s simply to study for a mid-term or ORDER THAT TOP, if it is important to you, it’s important to you!

Reset Your Space

If you aren’t taking your Sunday reset literally and resetting your room, what are you doing? Cleaning like this is part of romanticizing your life, not like it’s a chore. One of the main consuming issues of unproductivity in someone is living in a messy room. A messy room does not inspire, does not make you feel rejuvenated, and most certainly does not make you productive.

To ensure your mess does not overwhelm you come the new week, you should implement a weekly deep clean. I know most of you reading live in dorms, but that’s also a reason you should try to throw your trash instantly or wash a bowl after you use it. Don’t let the mess accumulate! That is the key. However, something my roommate and I also do is dedicate 20 minutes to cleaning every Sunday. It’s so crucial to start a week with a relaxed mind, and being in a nice, clean space helps you be excited to get things done.

Another thing that helps with cleaning your space and getting ready for the week- doing your laundry! Take it from me, you do NOT want your laundry to pile up. There are times when I decide not to do laundry when I should, and I always regret it. Just do it! If you do it regularly, it shouldn’t ever feel like too much work. My roommate and I take turns doing our laundry, so if you truly do not want to do it every week, come up with a system that works for y’all! The best part? You can still listen to your favorite playlist while you do your space reset!

Reset Your Body

Taking care of your body is debatably just as important as taking care of your mind. Give yourself time to recuperate from everything else in the week. Take a second to relax.

Something I love to do every Sunday is a facemask! Do they really do anything? I don’t know, but I love feeling like I am taking care of myself. Going through your Sunday with that positive mindset will make the rest of your week better. Every other Sunday, I also like to dermaplane my skin, but that’s not something everyone cares to do.

Working out is also something I like to prioritize for my well-being. I know a good leg day to start the week is something I like to do, but I also love a hardcore pilates afternoon! Whether working out to balance your body means planning your weekly workout schedule, preparing your gym bag for the week, or even starting by going to workout on Sunday, all these options count as aiding yourself and focusing on nourishment of your body!

Eating something refreshing can always boost your energy for the day and boost your mood for the week! Like I said earlier, exploring Austin can be your key to rejuvenating the mind and body. A bonus to traveling around Austin is trying new food! I would recommend getting an açai bowl on Sunday- my personal fave! Self-care is not just skincare, and balance is not just working out it’s also getting the rest of your body feeling healthy and ready!

Reset Your Productivity

I know you have been productive the whole day now, but this is where it truly counts. Getting everything either onto schedule or ahead of schedule. The tasks that will not only make you motivated for the rest of the week, but also the ones that won’t leave you anxious about your own procrastination.

Do you have a planner? Google Calendar? Either one works! Plan out your week so that you can always stay on top of it. I would recommend having your assignments and to-do list on your phone so you can get notified. This is probably one of the most imperative and necessary things you should do on your Sunday. You don’t want to miss an assignment, payment, or forget to study for a huge exam!

Are your grades significant to you? I would recommend getting ahead on assignments by doing them on Sunday! Life throughout the week will feel so much better if you don’t have any assignments to worry about every day. Instead, you could be studying or having fun! Give yourself a break and try your best to get things done on Sunday; you won’t regret getting ahead.

Check. Your. Email. This is probably the MOST important thing to do in preparation for your week. Honestly, I would even go as far as to say this is not just a Sunday task, but a multi-daily task. This should genuinely be in your weekly planner, you just articulated. You never know what important message you will miss, whether that be an opportunity you are passing the deadline for, an extension you aren’t realizing, or a canceled class you didn’t know about. Just do it. Like I said before, this is SO important!

Reset, Reset, Reset

Girl, I know you did not hear it here first. Reset on Sundays! Prioritizing your mental and physical health will change your game. I would recommend this to anyone. Are we perfect? Of course not! It’s okay to not get everything done that you want to do on your reset day. Putting in the effort to help your future self, though, is something you should think about! There are times when my laundry piles up or when assignments during the week turn into a chore, but when I try my best to set myself up for success on a Sunday? That is when I feel happiest throughout my week.