Nostalgia is a Knife

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

Change is my mind-killer.

The slight bit of change irks me. It creeps under my skin, tears through my nerves, rattling my bones with anxiety. In all these years, I’ve wrestled with change, attempted to strangle it, to tame it down, to snuff it out. But when I couldn’t deal with change, I turned to another old friend, who welcomed me with a warm hug.

Nostalgia.

Nostalgia typically evokes that warm, fuzzy part of your brain. It can be anything from Christmas mornings as a kid to sticky summers spent by the pool. But as I grow older and teeter on the precipice of adulthood, I’ve observed that nostalgia can sometimes hold us back.

For example, I’ve noticed a lot of pandemic nostalgia. People refer to those quarantine days as a peaceful break spent making dalgona coffee and watching TikToks. And while that may be true, it was still a literal pandemic happening around us. There was widespread uncertainty, fear, and disinformation that plagued us during those months. Yet, just the other day, I found myself agreeing in a conversation with peers about wishing we could go back to being quarantined.

But when I came home and looked back at old pictures from that year, I remembered just how miserable I was. Those months were some of the darkest I’ve ever experienced.

Nostalgia tends to warp our memories at times, and for me, it can be particularly painful. I yearn for past times with certain individuals, and it stops me from moving on when they’re no longer in my life. I view my time with these people through the rose-tinted lens of nostalgia and idealize the memories I have with them.

There is a fine line between looking back fondly at the past and letting nostalgia entrap you, and it’s a line I toe far too often. However, I’ve come to realize that I can only retreat from the present for so long. The past is a springboard for my future, and I want to use it to honor my history while continuing to write new chapters in my life.

And so, each day I try not to hide behind nostalgia to wrangle or tame change. Instead —albeit awkwardly—

I dance with it.