This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

I look at the time, which reads “10:05 PM”. I go back to doom scrolling on TikTok, and by the time I finish, it’s already 11 o’clock. I receive a call from my mom and we talk about our days, which leads to me complaining about how tired I am from the day’s events. She tells me that she’s going to let me go so that both she and I can go to sleep, and we hang up to part our separate ways. However, despite being so tired, I don’t sleep. By this point, it’s midnight, and I think about going to bed, but instead, I decide that I’m going to stay awake just a little bit longer and that ten extra minutes can’t hurt, right?

Wrong. Ten minutes turns into thirty, thirty turns into an hour, and when I turn to look at the time again, enough time has passed by for it to read “3:00 AM”. I decide to call it a night and finally attempt to sleep.

This has been a daily routine of mine ever since I was younger. I can’t remember the last time I slept before midnight, let alone 10 p.m. It’s been especially bad this past year, and I don’t feel compelled to sleep until the clock hits 3 a.m., and on the rare occasions that I attempt to sleep at an earlier time, I spend hours tossing and turning, and don’t manage to fall asleep for a few hours. Regardless of how tired I am, or how early I have to get up the next morning, sleep refuses to hit me. This has caused me to deal with various physical and mental consequences; some being increased irritability, low energy, drowsiness throughout the day, trouble remembering things, and increased anxiousness. 

I’ve tried many different methods to coax myself into a somewhat normal sleep schedule, but I can’t say that most of them have worked. However, something that I’ve tried that has helped me has been sleeping thirty minutes earlier than I usually do for a couple of weeks, then sleeping thirty minutes earlier than that time for another few weeks, and repeating this until I condition myself to go to bed at my desired sleep time. Another method I’ve utilized to help me develop a better sleep routine has been associating certain tasks with sleeping. For instance, I have started turning on my fan and putting on moisturizer only when I’m ready to go to bed, and now, when I perform these actions, they signal to my brain that it’s time to go to sleep.

Ironically, I’m writing this article at exactly 10:48 p.m., but I sincerely hope you are reading it earlier than I am writing it.

Sarah Al-shawi is a third year psychology student at the University of Texas at Austin. She enjoys writing about the media she consumes (such as music, shows, or movies), random thoughts that pop up in her head, mental health, and fashion. In her free time, she likes crocheting, browsing on pinterest, reading, window shopping, and exploring the city!