Red Lights and Disco Balls
I Didn’t Make New Year’s Resolutions This Year: Here’s How It’s Going

Elie Brunson
While many see the new year as an opportunity to cut bad habits or add good ones, I entered this year knowing that I never keep my New Year’s resolutions. So, I decided not to make any. Some may view this as pessimistic, but it had a greater impact on my life than I expected.

At the end of January, I began to notice some patterns that hadn’t been there before this year. I found myself excited to work out more, eager to study, and with less of a desire to go out all the time. Reflecting on the month, I realized that these habits had been formed not because they were my “new year’s resolutions,” but because I maintained the mindset that taking care of myself is an active, daily decision.

I also noticed that staying motivated and taking care of myself brought more intentionality to my downtime. When I’m constantly bored, stuck inside all day, or inactive, I tend to mindlessly scroll through my phone or sleep the day away. However, when I set aside 2-3 hours for self-care, like watching a movie or reading a book, I feel much more rested and ready for the next day.

Instead of trying to become a whole new person because of a tradition, I learned to recognize the rewards of taking care of myself. It’s easy to stay in my dorm all day. It’s easy to scroll endlessly. It’s easy to be lazy. But the time I spend relaxing feels so much more rewarding when I’ve spent the rest of my time living with intention.

New Year’s resolutions may provide a little push, but lasting change has to come from a deeper motivation. My experience has taught me that I can reach my goals when I prioritize reason, consistency, and intentional downtime.

