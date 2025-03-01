How to Enter Your Runner Era: A Beginner’s Guide to Romanticizing Running

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

So, you’ve decided to become that girl—the one who laces up her Hokas, throws on the cutest running set, and disappears into the sunset (or rise if you’re up for that) with a perfectly crafted playlist. But where do you start? Running can feel intimidating, but here’s the secret: it’s less about pace and more about the vibe. Whether you’re thinking of training for your first 5K (I’m looking at you Longhorn Runners) or just want to run for the aesthetic, this guide will help you step into your runner era!

First things first: embody the mindset of a runner. Fake it until you make it real. Convince yourself you’re a runner. If you dress like a runner, feel like a runner, and think like a runner, you’re basically halfway there. If you adopt the mindset of someone who casually goes on 5Ks for fun, even if you’re just jogging for three minutes, it counts. There is no right or wrong runners as we come in all paces and distances.

Secondly, run for the plot, not the pace. When running for the first time it should go without saying that your biggest focus should not be on how fast you ran each mile or even how many miles you ran for that matter. Focus on enjoying your run, finding the pace that works for you, and overall having a good time without putting too much stress on your body. You do not need to sprint like an Olympian on your first run. Slow down, take in the scenery, and let yourself enjoy the movement.

Your next step towards entering your runner era is for sure to find a good pair of running shoes. You don’t need to drop your entire paycheck on something extraordinarily fancy, but shoes do matter. The right pair can make running feel like you’re just floating through every motion (or at least less painful). Take a look at some of my top three picks:

Hoka Clifton 9: Super cushioned and beginner-friendly, perfect if you want a soft and supportive run.

Adidas Ultraboost Light: Great energy return- ideal for runners who love a little extra “pep in their step.”

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13: Plush and comfortable with both a balance of softness and stability for longer runs.

Once you’ve acquired your basic runner girl gear, one of the next important steps is to decide what kind of runner you are. Running isn’t one-size-fits-all, so figure out what works best for you. Some people thrive on the peace and freedom of solo runs, using them as a form of moving meditation with nothing but their thoughts while others find motivation in run clubs, where the energy of a group can push you to go further and faster (plus, post-coffee runs are always a bonus). If you want a mix of both, you might want to consider apps like Strava where you can track progress, join virtual challenges, and connect with other runners without committing to in-person meetups. Whether you’re a lone wolf or a social sprinter, the key is to find what keeps you lacing up your shoes and get out on that trail.

At last, we’ve arrived at our final step: keep chasing that runner’s high. At the end of the day, running is about more than just miles- it’s about the feeling. That post-run glow, the rush of endorphins, the moment when your legs are moving on autopilot and everything just seems to click. That’s the runner’s high, and trust me, it’s worth chasing. Whether you’re running for fun, fitness, or just to prove to yourself that you can do it, embrace the journey. Lace-up, hit the ground running, and enjoy every step. You’re now officially in your runner era.