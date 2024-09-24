Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
I have never been a coffee drinker, and honestly, I have no plans to start. However, as college is starting up, I’ve had to really reevaluate the way I bounce back from no sleep. A lot of the time, I’ll spend the night hours studying away, or maybe I was at an org meeting late at night, which pushed my schedule back. While I may be perfectly fine continuing to work, the real struggle starts the next morning.

Here are my top 3 hacks for surviving on low sleep without coffee:

stay hydrated

I cannot stress this enough: drinking something helps keep my body awake and balanced. I usually just drink water, but I have noticed that drinking sparkling water helps me stay awake in the mornings, probably because of the caffeine.

eat breakfast

It can be so tempting to skip breakfast for those extra drops of sleep, but my body definitely thanks me a lot more if I give it some fuel before going about my day. My main problem is that I usually feel like I physically can’t eat anything in the morning, but I at least try to eat something small, like fruit or yogurt.

listen to something

We live in a day and age where we can listen to anything on the go, whether it be music, a podcast, the news, relaxing sounds, and so much more. Listening to literally anything in the mornings, especially helps my brain stay sharp and awake.

Ameerah Lawal

Texas '28

Hi, I'm Ameerah and I'm a freshman at UT Austin studying public health. In my free time I love to read, crochet, and write short stories.