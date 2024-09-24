I have never been a coffee drinker, and honestly, I have no plans to start. However, as college is starting up, I’ve had to really reevaluate the way I bounce back from no sleep. A lot of the time, I’ll spend the night hours studying away, or maybe I was at an org meeting late at night, which pushed my schedule back. While I may be perfectly fine continuing to work, the real struggle starts the next morning.
Here are my top 3 hacks for surviving on low sleep without coffee:
- stay hydrated
-
I cannot stress this enough: drinking something helps keep my body awake and balanced. I usually just drink water, but I have noticed that drinking sparkling water helps me stay awake in the mornings, probably because of the caffeine.
- eat breakfast
-
It can be so tempting to skip breakfast for those extra drops of sleep, but my body definitely thanks me a lot more if I give it some fuel before going about my day. My main problem is that I usually feel like I physically can’t eat anything in the morning, but I at least try to eat something small, like fruit or yogurt.
- listen to something
-
We live in a day and age where we can listen to anything on the go, whether it be music, a podcast, the news, relaxing sounds, and so much more. Listening to literally anything in the mornings, especially helps my brain stay sharp and awake.