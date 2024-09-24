The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have never been a coffee drinker, and honestly, I have no plans to start. However, as college is starting up, I’ve had to really reevaluate the way I bounce back from no sleep. A lot of the time, I’ll spend the night hours studying away, or maybe I was at an org meeting late at night, which pushed my schedule back. While I may be perfectly fine continuing to work, the real struggle starts the next morning.

Here are my top 3 hacks for surviving on low sleep without coffee: