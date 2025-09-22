MY FRESHMAN SELF NEEDED THIS ADVICE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting my second year at university, it felt easy to reflect on my last year and how I was at the beginning of it. I came to UT alone, barely knowing anyone. Everything felt uncertain, and I had no idea what to do next. Now, there’s so much I would love to go back and tell myself for comfort and encouragement. If I could, this is the advice I would’ve given myself last year.

Try what interests you College isn’t the time to do what you don’t love and aren’t passionate about. If you’re interested in something, you should go for it. Whether it’s a class, an organization, or just an event that you want to go to, you should do it! Of course, always be cautious when trying new things, but also look forward to making the most out of everything. Don’t fight your need to rest At some point, school will overwhelm you. Therefore, it’s important to take the time to rest between your work. You can do this in several ways. Doing a hobby, talking to loved ones, or even having a good nap are great ways to rest. And of course, get enough sleep because how well-rested you are really does make a difference everyday. Get off campus when you can While it’s great to get used to campus, there’s definitely more to your college town. Exploring during your freshman year can be daunting, so even going to a restaurant or park near campus is a great way to get to know your city a little bit more. Make sure to travel with friends for safety and also so you can make amazing memories together. You’ll most likely have time in the future as well, but getting that experience your freshman year is unbeatable. It can also help you build a relationship with your town, allowing it to slowly feel like a second home. Talk to anyone and everyone There are so many unique and amazing people on your campus, even if it may not be obvious at first. Taking advantage of tabling events at your school is a great way to learn about orgs or programs and shake off any nerves you have about meeting new people. Especially in classes, getting to know others in your major can be really useful for studying. You can bond with them about all the work you have to do. Professors are especially important to talk to. They help you understand material better, allow you to build professional relationships for your networking efforts, and even just for your own interests! you deserve happiness While this may seem like a cliché thing to say, it’s something that I always need to be reminded of. In college, it’s easy to slip into cycles of exhaustion, both physically and mentally, but you need to always remind yourself: you don’t deserve to feel that way. Planning and organizing your time in itself can be a self-care tactic, so that you may be able to strategically plan your time and try your best to balance it to what feels best for you. As well as making sure to spend time around people and in places that you love and feel yourself being happy. Also, sharing and letting others know how you appreciate them can be good for building closer connections that really make college your home.

Every person is different, but this is what I wish I had known my very first semester. I feel like every freshman needs some advice to feel steady. I know I did. While no doubt I will feel the exact same in the future, wishing I would have known better or would have not been so stressed, I’m happy to reflect on my first year and take on what I have learned for the future.