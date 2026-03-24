Self-Care on the Road

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Travel is no doubt my highest priority in life. Nothing brings me greater joy than sitting on a plane, train, or boat, making my way to a new adventure. However, amidst the travel-bliss, it’s not uncommon for me to ignore my dehydration, the growing blisters on my feet, the pain in my back from my overstuffed baggage, and the general discomfort I feel from an abandoned routine.

As my travel experience has grown, I’ve subconsciously formed a sort of guide for myself to make travel as sustainable as possible; my logic being that the adventures of travel can be endless so long as my personal health and wellness is maintained. I recently went on a solo trip to Romania putting these “dos and don’ts” in practice. Although the learning never ends, I found that my prioritizing of self-care allowed the actual “travel” part of my trip to be all-the-more fulfilling and memorable. I believe feeling clean, fueling yourself, looking good, and getting good rest are important in enhancing any experience, on the road or not!

So, why abandon our regular self-care on a trip? Here are my most important wellness dos and don’ts I apply to make my trips as pleasant, clean, and healthy as possible:

DO: Mindful packing

Sure, overpacking is smart to avoid because of luggage fees and storage space, but in my experience, packing should be strategically done to maximize comfort and convenience. Perhaps leaving behind your iPad or those extra hoodies might be a good idea. Not only does packing lighter save you time and money, but, most importantly, it reduces the risk of causing pain in the upper body. As a retired over-packer, it was quite common to find me in an airport with multiple bags on each arm, ready to collapse at any minute.

Mindful packing takes into account accessibility too. Consider keeping items like pajamas at the bottom of your bag and more essential items like passports and cosmetics in more accessible areas of your luggage. Preparation might not always be the most exciting part of travel, but your shoulders will be thanking you at the airport when you don’t have to deconstruct your bag to get to your headphones. I learned my lesson at a bus station in Hungary, where I had previously made the poor decision of speedily shoving all my belongings in my backpack. My passport, lip balm, and snacks were buried below a week of clothes, yet I had easy access to three heavy books at the top. I had no time to dig and certainly didn’t want my laundry thrown on the streets of Budapest.

DON’T: Neglect your basic routines

It’s easy to view vacation as a complete break from regular life, waking up and going to bed with no rhyme or reason. Or perhaps you push yourself to do so much on a trip that you feel there is no time for routine. However, the unfortunate reality is, unless you have a Disney-princess-esque magic to you, this departure from routine is likely to make itself apparent, whether that be in how you feel or how you look. I recently forgot the correct hairbrush on my trip to Romania; the feeling that my bangs always looked “off” sat in the back of my mind for my entire stay. Only a small part of my routine was disrupted, yet I thought about it all day!

Keeping up with self-care routines on the road doesn’t have to be so laborious, though. Mini containers are a great way to keep your products consistent; I like to keep one travel kit always prepacked, so I do not have to worry about forgetting any essentials. It may also be wise to research if your lodging has necessary items/services for your personal upkeep, such as hairdryers or laundry.

DO: Hydrate

As simple as it seems, hydration is one of the easiest things to forget about on vacation. Maybe you’re caught up in a tight schedule to all the historical sites in Rome and never stopped for a water bottle. Or maybe you don’t “feel thirsty” because you had 15 margaritas on the beach in Mexico. Regardless, your body needs that water. Staying hydrated keeps you energized, chemically balanced, temperature regulated, and most importantly, keeps you from being the cranky buzzkill of the trip group.

DON’T: Disregard your shoe selection

Shoe selection is one of the most important decisions you must make as a traveler. The comfort of your feet seems to determine the comfort of your entire body, and an incorrect choice can be detrimental. I am an intense walker when I am exploring new cities, but I am also a lover of my lace-up, heeled brown boots. Despite their gorgeous style, heels do not pair well with walking cities from top to bottom. I made the mistake of bringing these shoes (and ONLY these shoes) on a trip to London, and embarrassingly enough, left England with a limp and a missing toenail.

DO: Relax!

Take deep breaths. Although it isn’t always easy, travel doesn’t have to be all stress. Staying positive and hopeful keeps things moving and may even present unexpected adventures along the way. That missed bus doesn’t have to be the end of the world; perhaps you catch a train instead and meet a new travel buddy. Don’t let that rude front desk worker get on your nerves too much; it might be a funny story when you return home. I have always accredited my best travel memories to a “go-with-the-flow,” relaxed mindset. Putting it into practice removes a large amount of stress and ultimately makes for better memories.

Next time you find yourself on an airplane, a train, or a long bus ride, don’t forget to consider how you are taking steps to practice self-care on the road. It might just make or break your travels!