My Sunday Reset Routine: Physically and Mentally Preparing for Each Week 

Even though it is a day off from classes and exams, many college students dread Sundays. This is because although you may try to enjoy the day off, the anxiety and stress of the upcoming week can overpower any feelings of relaxation. I have felt the wrath of the “Sunday scaries” pretty frequently in the past and have spent the entire day laying around doing nothing while being full of dread. Now, I look forward to Sundays and use it both as a day of relaxation and a day to reset myself so that I can take on the week. Here is a look into my Sunday reset routine.

Waking Up

For some people, setting an alarm and getting an early start to their Sunday is key. However, I do allow myself to sleep in on Sundays since I will be waking up decently early for the rest of the week for class. Once I am awake, I give myself energy for the rest of the day by making a healthy breakfast. As tempting as it can be to grab something quick to scarf down, I found that making something like eggs and toast forces me to be awake and not just lay in bed and scroll while eating.

Tackling Tasks

Things like doing my laundry, cleaning my room, cleaning the kitchen, and grocery shopping usually get pushed off until Sunday, causing that dread I used to always feel. This is why I try to space out these chores throughout the week, but it is not always possible due to how busy my schedule can be during the week. That is why my advice is to do all the chores that require moving around first so that I am not trying to do them as I am winding down for bed. I will start by putting my laundry in the washer and then do other chores like cleaning while blasting music until my laundry is done. I then write down any assignments I may have to complete today so I can make a mental note of how long I need to do them later.

Taking a Break

After doing tasks that I do not want to do for about an hour or two, I give myself a break. Usually on this break, I will try to do some type of physical activity for myself. For me personally, this usually means going to play tennis with my roommates or taking a walk around Rittenhouse Square and sitting in the park. If I am feeling extra tired, I will sometimes just choose to sit on my porch if it is nice outside and read a book or talk to one of my friends. This break helps me to relax after taking care of chores, but also prepares me for everything else I still need to get done the rest of the day.

Freshening Up

Now that I have done most of my moving around for the day, I get to enjoy a nice long shower. I also will take this time to do my full skincare and hair routine that sometimes gets dismissed during the busy weeks. I like to light a candle and listen to music when doing this because I still like to keep a relaxed vibe on my Sundays.

Preparing for the Upcoming Week

I am a huge planner. For some people, planning is tedious and annoying, but I personally love to have my week planned out to avoid the stress of worrying about not being able to get everything done. While filling out my weekly planner, I make sure to have all the assignments that are due that week pulled up. I then write down the days and times I have class and work so that I can see which of my days are the least busy. Finally, I add in all the assignments I will have to get done that week and plan which day I hope to get each one completed. By having my week visually laid out for me, it avoids the worry of not being able to have enough time for everything and helps me to have goals of what I want to get done daily.

Final Assignments

Even when I plan out my weeks in advance, there will be times when last-minute homework assignments must be completed on Sundays. That is why after I plan out the upcoming week, I double check to make sure I have everything complete from last week. If I do not, I then use this time to finish everything up.

Winding Down for Bed

My favorite part of Sunday is getting ready for bed, and this hits even harder when I accomplished a lot of things that day. To wind down, I like to get in my most comfortable pajamas and get in bed and journal. Journaling has played a huge role for me in working towards self-improvement and bettering my mental health. I have always been a huge advocate for journaling and especially love to wrap up the weekend by doing this and reflecting. I then allow myself to be “lazy” for the rest of the night and either watch a show with my roommates or lay in bed and go on my phone. I know that going on my phone may not be the healthiest way to end my day, but if I am being realistic, I like to reward myself at the end of the day by watching some funny videos on my phone.

Whether your Sunday reset routine would look similar or very different to mine, having a routine may help you get through the day while avoiding the “Sunday scaries”. Doing something for both your physical and mental health before the start of another school week allows you to take time for yourself and prioritize your health. Getting all those unwanted chores done allows you to start the week off on a positive note and avoids them from building up. It is possible to have a mix between having a relaxing day off while still being productive. It is all about finding the perfect balance for you!