Managing Your Mental Health During This Election Season 

Studies suggest that elections can be stressful, taking a toll on your mental health. Whether it is from the stress of not knowing the future or the overwhelming amount of election ads that are everywhere, it can lead to some not-so-great feelings. Here are some ways that help me, and perhaps you, prioritize mental well-being while still wanting to be involved.

Take Social Media Breaks

Social media has been buzzing with news and stories related to this upcoming election. While it is important to stay informed about the election, it is also good to take some time away, so it does not consume all your time. Try taking some time away from apps like TikTok, X, and Instagram to avoid consuming content about the election when you need a break. You can also set time limits on your phone for these apps if you feel that deleting them is not possible for you. When I want to scroll on an app but avoid stressful political posts, I switch to other apps, such as Pinterest where I can search and choose what types of posts I want to see. You can also try curating your feed to show less negative political content by interacting with the more positive posts.

Think About What You Can Control

Even if you vote in this upcoming election, you cannot have full power over the outcome. Once you already know who you are planning to vote for and feel that you are educated, there is no benefit in having continuous stress about it. It is important to remind yourself that you can control who you are planning to vote for, but you cannot control the minds of others. Although it can be frustrating, it is the truth. Focus on what you have control over and try to ease your mind off the rest.

Practice Self Care

Now is a perfect time to practice self-care when you feel worried and stressed about all the election-related news. While it can help to do something, such as journal and write about all your worries, it is also important to practice self-care in ways that do not remind you of the election. For example, doing some type of fun physical activity or making your favorite meal can be ways to practice self-care while keeping your mind distracted and your body busy. If you chose to do something like go on a walk, try listening to a podcast to avoid having overbearing thoughts about your worries.

Set Time Aside to Be Informed

While taking time away is good, it is important to remain informed about what is going on. Whether you are heavily involved in politics or are someone who does not care to be as involved, you should still have at least some idea of who the candidates are and what they plan to do if elected. Remind yourself that for some people, this election could have a larger impact on their lives, which is why you should try to remain somewhat informed. This could mean you allow yourself time once a day or a few times a week to do some research and consume election content. Even if you choose to be involved with campaigning for a certain candidate, make sure to take breaks when things begin to feel overwhelming.

Elections are important, but so is your mental health. When you feel that you are constantly worrying and thinking about the outcome, it is a sign that you need to take some time away. Social media is a great thing, but it can also make it harder to put things in perspective when you are constantly consuming that type of content. Yes, the election is very important, but elections will continue to come and go. Remind yourself of what you can control and try to lessen the amount of worry about things you cannot control. If you want to be involved in campaigning for one candidate, you should! However, beyond that, you are not able to control who will ultimately win but you can control how well you are looking after your mental health.