This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Once November begins, students across campus start counting down the days until Thanksgiving break, a weeklong opportunity to return home and spend time with family and friends.

But not everyone is able to go home, or wants to.

According to Temple’s website, more than 1,900 students are international students, with 123 countries being represented on campus. For some, traveling home for a few days may not be realistic because of the costs of international flights, travel restrictions or other obligations.

Even for students who live in the U.S., traveling home for a short break can be expensive, especially when they live several hours away. Others, on the other hand, may not have a home they are looking forward to returning to.

Strained family relationships, past trauma and the loss of loved ones can make the holidays particularly difficult. While many people associate Thanksgiving with gathering around the dinner table, others may be reminded of family members who are longer there or relationships that have changed.

According to Texas Health, the pressure to spend time with family during the holidays can bring up unresolved family conflicts and feelings of grief. Parag Sanghvi, a licensed master social worker and therapist, explained that even well-intentioned family gatherings and conversations about loved ones who have passed away can be challenging for those experiencing loss.

Sanghvi also quoted an American Psychological Association study where 38% of people said their stress increases during the holiday season, which can lead to depression, anxiety and increased substance misuse.

The pressure to feel happy and festive can make those feelings even harder to navigate. When everyone around you seems excited about the holidays, it can be difficult to admit that you are not feeling the same way.

Social media can also add another layer to that pressure.

As Thanksgiving approaches, social media feeds often flood with pictures of family gatherings, holiday meals and friends reuniting with loved ones. While these posts may be genuine moments of happiness, constantly having to see other people’s celebrations can make someone feel like they are missing out.

Texas Health also noted that social media can contribute to feelings of inadequacy when people compare their own lives to what they perceive as other people’s “perfect holiday” experiences. People tend to share their happiest moments, which can create unrealistic expectations about what the holidays are supposed to look like.

For students who are already feeling disconnected from their families or friends, those comparisons can make loneliness intensify, leading to feeling more isolated.

However, being away from home does not mean students have to spend the holidays alone or plan on not celebrating altogether.

According to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, holiday loneliness and grief encourages people to create new traditions. Rather than feeling pressured to recreate past celebrations, people can find new ways to make the holidays meaningful, whether that means spending Thanksgiving with friends, preparing a favorite meal or finding another way to honor a loved one.

Mental Health First Aid also recommends reaching out to people nearby, attending holiday events, maintaining relationships through phone or video calls and volunteering in your community. Building connections with others can help people feel less isolated, even when they cannot be with the people they would normally spend the holidays with.

It is also important to remember that there is no right or wrong way to feel during the holiday season. Mental Health First Aid emphasizes that people should not feel pressured to meet the expectations that are placed on the holidays. Taking time for yourself, acknowledging difficult emotions, and reaching out for support are all valid ways to navigate the holiday season.

Thanksgiving does not have to look the same for everyone. Whether students are spending the holidays with family, friends or by themselves, they should not feel like they are doing something wrong because their celebrations look different from what they see on Instagram, Tik Tok or anywhere else online.

Sometimes making the most of the holidays simply means finding a little comfort and connection wherever you can, whether that’s off campus or somewhere completely different.