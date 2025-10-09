Gut Health: Not Just a Trend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My mom seems to be always trying something new when it comes to her diet. She takes new supplements and cuts out different kinds of food on a consistent cycle. Being the ever-loving and obedient daughter that I am, I love to tease her about this and poke fun at the range of supplements she takes before dinner.

Within the past year or so, I started to hear a lot of conversations online and among my friends about gut health and probiotics. Suddenly, everyone was drinking kombucha for some reason. Being in my first year of college and living off fries from the dining hall, I spent a lot of time not feeling great, and my stomach was endlessly upset with me for my decisions. When I talked to my mom about this, she suggested I try to take some supplements to help my digestion and gut microbiome. And who would’ve thought? She ended up being right all along.

I started taking two different dietary supplements: a digestive enzyme and a probiotic. Probiotics are live bacteria that strengthen the microbes in your gut. Probiotics are naturally occurring in fermented foods like yogurt or sauerkraut. Sometimes confused for one another are prebiotics, which are high fiber foods that work together with probiotics and allow them to function properly. They serve as a food source for the probiotics. Prebiotic foods include bananas, garlic, and soybeans.

Probiotics and prebiotics can improve your gut health, meaning that they can positively affect the well-being of your digestive system by providing more healthy bacteria. They help regulate bowel movements and enhance your body’s anti-inflammatory response. In addition to helping your gut, there is research being done that links high prebiotic intake with better blood sugar control, a well-functioning immune system, and a reduced risk of colon cancer. Diet and mental health also have strong links, and keeping your gut healthy can play into higher serotonin production, which is a chemical produced in the gut that plays a key role in our mood, sleep, and anxiety.

I found that the routine I settled into worked for me, but taking supplements won’t fix all the problems you might have. Not all probiotics are the same, and these supplements are not yet regulated by the FDA, so doing your own research into specific brands is a good idea.

A good diet is equally as important for your gut microbiome. I asked my mom Marguerite (an unofficial expert in my eyes) about the routine that she employs. While she takes natural supplements like fennel and ginger, she still heavily focuses on her diet.

“In addition to supplements, I also try to use natural approaches,” Marguerite told Her Campus. “Cutting out dairy has helped a lot, and I do my best to limit refined carbohydrates and sugars (especially processed ones). I focus on eating plenty of greens like kale, broccoli, and lettuce, and I’ve found that leaning toward a mostly paleo or keto style of eating seems to support the way my body processes food.”

It’s important to note that what works for her might not work for everyone. Listening to your body and figuring out what works for you is the most important step and will help you out more in the long run. Healing your gut does not have universal guidelines and will often mean something different for everyone. Every person has different health needs and different dietary restrictions.

While living in such a diet-obsessed culture, I think it is vital to remember that being “healthy” is completely subjective to you and your needs. Trying to take care of your body doesn’t have to mean completely restricting or limiting yourself to the foods you love. Take the time to figure out what feels best and don’t hesitate to consult a healthcare professional.