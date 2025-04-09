Goodbye College, Hello Adulthood: Navigating Post-Grad Life 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter.

Navigating life after graduating college can trigger a wide range of emotions. While there is a whole world of opportunities out there, there can also be a lot of uncertainty. Life as you knew it for the last 4 or so years is about to change. As you continue to navigate the final few weeks of college, here are some things to remember:

Whatever You Are Feeling Is Okay

The first thing to remember is that how you are feeling is okay. It is completely normal to feel discomfort and anxiety about what is to come. Graduating from college is a big moment in life. It marks the end of a chapter and welcomes you into the next. It is also okay to grieve the college life that you are leaving behind while still being excited about what is yet to come. It is also important to remember that you are not alone in how you are feeling. In fact, having just one conversation with someone else who is also graduating will probably reveal this to be true. My roommate and I are both currently dealing with the uncertainty that comes with graduating and have found a lot of comfort in talking to each other about it when we feel overwhelmed. Having someone that you can share those feelings with can help you feel a lot less alone.

Your Mental And Physical Health Still Deserve Attention

The months leading up to graduation can feel extremely hectic. Between job interviews, final projects, work, and all other responsibilities, it can be hard to leave yourself time to unwind and breathe. However, now more than ever you should be trying to do things for both your mental and physical health daily. Your mind deserves breaks from staring at job application forms or textbooks all day. Even if this just means taking your laptop outside to get some fresh air while doing work, taking a break for a fulfilling meal, or going on a casual walk. You can’t rely on your brain and body to keep up with you if you aren’t taking care of them as well.

Life Doesn’t Need To Be A Straight Line

It is okay to change directions—many times. You may go one direction post-graduation and then decide that it isn’t the right path for you. Now is the time to explore these different paths and find what makes you happiest. It can be discouraging when you don’t immediately find something you love, but that doesn’t mean that you are doing something wrong. Your future self will thank you for exploring different paths rather than staying on one that makes you miserable for years to come..

Do Small Things To Set Yourself Up For Success

Do small things each day to help your future self. For example, if you are in the process of applying to internships or jobs for post-graduation, make it a goal to apply to 1-2 each day or choose a certain number you want to apply to each week. If you already have an internship or job secured, spend a little time each day figuring out what else you need to sort out. For example, I am in the process of buying my first car and figuring out where I will move to after graduating. These types of things can seem very overwhelming to figure out but can become way more manageable if you do just a little each day.

Your Job Title Doesn’t Define Your Worth

I’ve already heard a lot of classmates sharing their exciting news about securing a full-time job to begin after graduation. Although it is exciting to hear about all the successes that my peers are having, it can be hard to avoid comparing my position to theirs. This is a reminder to you that if you are feeling similar, remind yourself that you are not defined by your job title. I still don’t personally have a job secured for after I graduate, and I am constantly receiving rejection emails instead. I sometimes catch myself feeling embarrassed or unsuccessful because I compare myself so much to others. Speaking from experience, nothing good comes from this. Instead of feeling down or bad about yourself, put that energy into doing something to set you up for success in the future.

Your Journey Is Unique

Not to sound like a broken record, but it really is true that everyone’s journey is different. My post-graduation life is not going to look identical to anyone else’s. When you view post-graduation as an opportunity to decide what you want your life to look like, it makes it much more exciting. I now have the opportunity to choose my life’s journey. Even if it feels like a struggle now, remind yourself that you can go at any pace you want. Comparison can be the thief of joy and make it easy to forget everything that you have already accomplished.

As you continue to navigate these last few weeks of college, keep reminding yourself that you will find your way. Have open and honest conversations with other seniors who are probably feeling similarly to remind yourself that you are not alone. Learn to continue working hard even through moments of uncertainty. Remember that no matter how many tries it takes, you will eventually find your way.