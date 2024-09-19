The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether it be due to a heavy course load or just the stress that comes with college, it seems that many college students experience burnout. Burnout is a feeling of complete mental, physical, and emotional exhaustion.

For the past month, I have been experiencing terrible burnout. For me, I know that I am burnt out when I struggle to bring myself to start assignments or complete my daily tasks. Burnout is difficult to cope with because it feels like you have so many tasks to complete, but not enough energy to complete them. This is especially annoying to endure as a college student, because you’re managing academic, social, and personal stressors- as well as coping with feelings of hopelessness, or lack of drive.

However, during this period of burnout, I realized that my only way to cope with it is to take a step back. Although it sounds cliché, a car cannot run on an empty tank. Focus on taking care of your basic needs first. This means hydrating, eating, and giving yourself ample time to rest. I find that frozen meals and eating out are a great alternative for those days when you are too tired to cook. Making sure to exercise also helps me. For me, simply walking around campus makes my body feel better.

If possible, try to take it one day at a time. I try to create a list of what I need to get done that day and focus solely on that. And although it can be hard, I attempt to avoid thinking too far into the future, as this worsens my feelings of burnout.

When I am struggling with burnout or a lack of motivation, I remember that it is not permanent and that these feelings will pass– even if it does not feel that way at the moment.