Combating Stress with Dramatics    

Everything is a big deal, and I am tired of acting like it’s not. Or that’s how I feel about it anyway. I think that everyone has the right to think in the same way. They don’t have to, but in a way- isn’t it nice to be dramatic sometimes? I’m talking about those days when waking up on the wrong side of the bed really sets the tone for the day. Sometimes it feels like I have a lingering energy throughout my day, after completing an assignment or while walking from back-to-back classes, it’s like I have gone into auto-pilot mode. I personally don’t love this feeling, it’s disconnecting and numbing. Instead of projecting that feeling to people you interact with throughout the day, you might want to try letting it out in other ways.

Now let me mention that I have gotten to the point in my life where I know when I need to take a deep breath, and frankly, it has taken me a while to think with a “live and let live” mindset. Learning what works best for you when you’re feeling overwhelmed is necessary to feel safe and secure when things start to pile up. It’s those moments where you feel like whatever happens next will break the camel’s back.

But what happens when the last straw, can really just be the last straw? I am talking about the feeling you get when just one more thing takes place and happens. It kind of becomes the frosting on top of the mess of a cake, which is your state of mind right now. It’s about outlook and perspective when it comes to managing stress.

Personally, I think it makes a lot of sense to throw your hands in the air, let out an exasperated sigh, or even stop briefly when you’re walking to class. It’s one of my main methods to prevent burnout! If I kept frustration or sadness bottled up and hidden, I would be doing myself a disservice, and I would spill over. This could happen in places where it might not be the best environment or where I am given the space to come to terms with how I am feeling.

Something I have learned along the way is there is time for everything, even if you think there’s not. Low moments and high moments in life are consistent and you can indulge in them like anything else, and they will always be there no matter what. You make time for things that you care about, so there’s always time to care for yourself.

Feeling an emotion to the fullest can be revealing when it comes to understanding yourself. For me, feeling my emotions loudly helps me know myself better. Treat yourself like your own best friend. In my own experience, feeling joy loudly is something that I have struggled with. Growing up I was always deemed dramatic and looking back, I am not sure what my peers were referring to. I grew up self-conscious and worried if I was overreacting to anything, or even if I was laughing too hard at something.

You cannot control anyone’s perception or opinion, and the only perspective that should matter is your own. It’s important to recognize the things that make you feel better. Things like dancing in my room by myself to get my body moving; letting out a scream when I am by myself when something shocking happens; or even most recently where I smashed a pumpkin just because I felt like it would be the right thing to do. It is all about releasing stress in a healthy way.

The stress of being a college student and navigating life at university changes from day to day, it’s a unique experience varying from person to person. At Temple, you are among so many different people with different backgrounds and experiences.

As individuals we are unique, and it’s important to remember we are supposed to find things that make us feel more connected to our own identities. At the same time, we are also all here to do the same thing: get a degree in the most painless way possible. The truth is: college is hard, and I am not just saying that for dramatic effect. Doing what I can to make things a little easier is important, and also makes things a little sillier.