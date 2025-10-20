Are Prebiotic Sodas *Actually* Beneficial? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Olipop launched in 2018 with the goal of creating a “healthier, tastier future” through combining new and classic soda flavors with ingredients that are meant to support your microbiome and digestive health. A prebiotic soda competitor, Poppi, also had a similar idea around the same time. Allison Ellsworth, founder of Poppi, started in her kitchen, combining apple cider vinegar, soda water, and various fruits with the goal of also creating a “healthier” soda. According to the Poppi website, the original “Mother Beverage” was created in 2016. In 2018, they eventually changed the name and made a deal with Rohan Oza on Shark Tank. Poppi officially launched in 2020, started to go viral in 2022, and was crowned the “#1 Soda on Amazon” in 2023.

In 2024, Poppi generated an estimated $500 million in revenue. And in May 2025, PepsiCo closed the acquisition of Poppi for $1.95 billion. Olipop is also valued at around $1.85 billion and is considered the top nonalcoholic beverage brand in the U.S., CNCS cites from Circana/SPINS. But what makes these prebiotic sodas so popular? And after the Poppi lawsuit that was settled in 2025 where a plaintiff stated Poppi was improperly marketed as “gut healthy” and that there were not enough prebiotic fibers to cause any “meaningful” benefits, are these prebiotic sodas actually beneficial? And what even are prebiotics?

Prebiotics are the parts of food that the body does not digest, but aids to increase the growth of the “good” bacteria in your gut. Probiotics are these “good” bacteria that help the body digest food or help with symptoms of certain illnesses, according to Mayo Clinic. Usually, these prebiotics are found in high-fiber foods, which is why you may find that an Olipop drink contains 9 grams of dietary fiber. Olipop uses a specific blend of prebiotics and plant fibers that they have trademarked at OLISmart. It contains ingredients such as cassava root, chicory root, nopal cactus, and more. On the other hand, Poppi contains less dietary fiber in each can, also using cassava root fiber and agave inulin in their drinks.

A highlight of these alternatives is that they also contain less sugar than traditional sodas. Personally, I enjoy these soda alternatives occasionally when I want to curb a craving for traditional sodas. And with bright, colorful packaging and fun flavors such as Poppi’s “Strawberry Lemon” and “Raspberry Rose,” or Olipop’s “Vintage Cola” and “Doctor Goodwin,” they are almost “reimagining soda culture” for Gen Z and Millennials. Both Poppi and Olipop are popular on social media and have almost 800K followers and 540K followers respectively.

There is still a lot of research being done on prebiotics and probiotics and how they impact our health. Some research has found that an unhealthy microbiome can be linked to chronic diseases and play a role in our immunity and overall health. The USDA’s recommended daily amount of fiber for adults up to age 50 is 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men. Ways you can increase your fiber include adding vegetables, beans, berries, nuts and seeds, and high-fiber cereals to your diet. Registered dietitian Julia Zumpano, RD, LD states that “When you have a diet rich in high-fiber foods, you won’t need prebiotic soda.” But she says they can be a healthy treat once-in-a-while or as a healthier alternative for those trying to “kick the soda habit.” A study found that inulin-rich foods, that are in Poppi and Olipop, may help individuals to feel full for longer and reduce cravings for “unhealthy” foods.

Prebiotic sodas may come with some side effects as well. If a person is not used to consuming higher amounts of fiber, these sodas may cause bloating, diarrhea, and gas pains. Dr. Zumpano recommends that if you are going to increase your fiber intake, you should do it slowly and start by only drinking half a can at a time. Inulin is also a high-FODMAP food, which means that it can cause problems for people with conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). For those who want to increase their fiber intake, it is also recommended to increase your water intake as well to help with any digestive problems.

As mentioned earlier, it is recommended to prioritize a diet full of whole foods rich in fiber, but these prebiotic drinks may fit into a healthy diet and be a fun treat for those looking for a healthier alternative to traditional sodas. If you are thinking about taking any supplements, it is recommended to speak with a healthcare professional to make sure it is the right choice for you.