Adventure Bound: Outdoor Activities for Nature Lovers

If you are ever feeling like you need a little bit more greenery than what is offered in the patch of the city our campus occupies, look no further than a club opportunity with fellow students called Adventure Bound.

Adventure Bound is a club where they take you outside of the classroom, and most of the time outside of the general campus. Getting fresh air and a little peace and quiet is possible in the city of Philadelphia. If you are the adventurous type or even want to explore that hunger within yourself to discover all that Philly has to offer outside of the hustle and bustle of the neighborhoods in and around Center City, it could be worth it to try out Adventure Bound.

They offer all kinds of adventures ranging from activities like hiking, biking, rafting, snowboarding, zip-lining, camping, museum trips, you name it. Philadelphia is a city rich in history with so much to explore. Outside of historical buildings, we are in the state of Pennsylvania which is otherwise woodsier than the city itself.

Outside exercise has shown extremely better mental health benefits as opposed to indoor activities. In order to get a head start on a positive and sound mind, maybe we should consider these outdoor options.

Adventure Bound typically meets up for their weekly to biweekly general body meetings in the Howard Gittis Student Center in room 223. They offer not only insights into what they do but also food! It is a club that is completely free to join. Some of the activities do have fees included for travel, SEPTA, or supplies. But aside from the minimal amount to contribute to the experience, I believe the feeling after would be worth the cost.

Early last month, they did a hike throughout Wissahickon, which was probably relaxing. Wissahickon is a nice park not too far from Temple University where you can hike, relax, or just get a sense of nature. It is free to visit aside from transportation to get there. But I suggest Wissahickon while it is still warm because it is worth the visit, especially if you need more greenery than Mazur rooftop and Beury Beach. Toward the end of September, they did a camp out on the Temple Ambler Campus. So, although that opportunity has passed, there are so many more hosted for the rest of the semester.

There is a plan for another campout in mid-October at Knoebels. Also in October, they are planning a paintball event for $15-$20! Along with those two, the club is planning a visit to the Eastern State Penitentiary. Again, I think it would be a perfect fall activity for new or already existing friends.

This club, like many others, introduces activities and opportunities to meet new people with similar interests. This one is a bit different as it mostly meets outside of the classroom and can bring students to widen their range of friends outside of those they met and stuck with from the start of the semester and/or school year(s).

I feel like this club can improve not only your mental but also your social health. Find them on Owl Connect to join!