Adapting to the Darkness: How Danish People Thrive with Hygge

The first Sunday of November marks the end of Daylight Saving Time. This transition means we “fall back” an hour, leading to late sunrises and early sunsets. The lack of sunlight in the late fall and winter months can be a difficult time for people. The reduced sunlight may affect serotonin, a neurotransmitter that contributes to mood. When serotonin levels are low, individuals can be hit with a case of Seasonal Affective Disorder. It’s a type of depression that occurs at a specific time of year, commonly beginning in fall.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, has always been a struggle for me. I hated how short the days felt, how the cold weather made me want to hide indoors, and how I felt the need to go to bed at 5 p.m. because it was completely dark outside. But one thing that kept me optimistic about the season is going on walks. I love the peacefulness, the colorful leaves that transition to bare branches, and the new chill that hasn’t yet become unbearable to me.

So I figured, with this recognized beauty, there must be something special about this season that I’m missing. A potential magic yet to be unlocked. And it turns out, it’s true. According to a study done in Norway measuring the effect of winter on wellbeing, people who live further north have a more positive mindset towards winter. Some people in these areas regard the season as “a beautiful, cozy and enjoyable time of year.” And it makes sense; these residents have no choice but to adapt to the drastic change.

But the question is: How? How can we shift our mindset to adjust to the end of daylight saving time and dive headfirst into the cold season ahead? I suppose if there’s anywhere to take advice from when it comes to battling seasonal transitions, it’s the countries up north. From Scandinavia to the Nordic region and Northern Japan, these areas know a thing or two about dealing with the cold and darkness. Specifically, Denmark is a country that has consistently ranked among the happiest countries in the world, despite their harsh winters. A component of this may be linked to an integral part of Danish culture — hygge.

The Danish word “Hygge” (pronounced “hoo-gah”) translates approximately to “coziness.” Visit Denmark describes it as this: “In essence, hygge means creating a warm atmosphere and enjoying the good things in life with good people. The warm glow of candlelight is hygge. Cosying up with a loved one for a movie – that’s hygge, too. And there’s nothing more hygge than sitting around with friends and family, discussing the big and small things in life.” Due to Denmark’s long stretches of cold, dark, and wet conditions, Danes are encouraged to spend time together and stay warm, making winter the perfect time for hygge.

As our days become shorter and colder, here are a few ways to live out the Danish lifestyle with hygge:

Cook a Seasonal Dinner

Cooking a meal can be a rewarding and very cozy experience. You can take your pick from seasonal fall foods like butternut squash, sweet potatoes, kale, and apples for a hearty dish. Find a recipe you love, play some jazz, and invite a friend to share the moment with. If you’re living in a dorm with no access to a kitchen, you can enjoy a dinner out in a cozy, intimate setting. Even a cafe date can be hygge — you can take the moment to talk, laugh, and delight in a cup of coffee without worrying about an assignment.

Warm Lighting

Scandinavian countries are no strangers to the darkness, with some areas experiencing more dark hours than daylight. Because of this, they value bringing light into their homes. Using soft lighting from lamps, Christmas lights, and candles instead of overhead light can transform the darkness into a cozier and inviting atmosphere.

Bundle Up and Go Outside

Hygge isn’t all about being indoors. While the cold may feel unpleasant, getting out during the day is essential when sunlight hours are limited. When we don’t get enough vitamin D from the sun, we are more prone to feeling fatigued and moody. The saying, “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing,” is common in Denmark. It symbolizes their value for having a good time, despite what the weather might have in store.

Seasonal transitions can be tough, especially when they include 5 p.m. sunsets and winds from Boreas himself that could knock you over. But hopefully, incorporating hygge into your life can help you find beauty in the season and enjoy it a little more.