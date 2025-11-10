SNAP Alternatives: Surviving the Shutdown

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Waiting for Washington

Following the prolongation of the government shutdown, as of November 1st, 2025, large numbers of Americans are financially threatened as funding lapses increase. With federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) suspended under the Trump administration, approximately 42 million families in the United States are passing a new threshold of food insecurity. In the midst of forcing a political agreement, marginalized individuals, particularly low-income households, furloughed federal workers, and adults with disabilities, are being severely impacted and pushed to rely on stressed alternatives.

Faces Behind the Figures

According to the USDA, SNAP aided an average of 41.7 million participants per month in 2024; 42% consisted of adults ages 18 to 59, 39% were children, and 19% represented seniors. The largest racial group to receive benefits was the white population, which constituted 35.4% of the overall demographic. For the fiscal year, the monthly average for many who received aid was an average of $187.20, which totaled $99.8 billion in federal spending. As benefits continue to be withheld, food banks are scrambling to provide an estimated 56 million additional meals in November to meet the staggering shortfall, which is quadruple the demand of their usual monthly output.

Paths to Provision

In the absence of SNAP, communities are determined to support those who have fallen through the gaps as a result of a deeply flawed system and its failure to nourish the majority of its population. If you or individuals you know need help, here are a few key places that offer vital food assistance and guidance.

Discount Grocery Services

Flashfood.com: Users can browse discounted deals from participating retailers online and pick up essentials at local stores.

Food Pantries, Nonprofits, & Donation-Based Resources

findhelp.org: Enter your ZIP code to locate free or reduced food, housing, and healthcare services

feedingamerica.org: Find local food banks and hunger relief programs on a national level

foodpantries.org: Locate food pantries by state and city

Community Resource Guide – Fort Worth: Intended for the residents in Fort Worth, TX, this resource lists food distribution sites, emergency aid, and community support

Additional Support

With the help of local food banks, families are introduced to emergency grocery boxes, hot meal programs, and mobile food distributions in disadvantaged areas. For further assistance, calling 211 can connect affected individuals to nearby public resources for free; this resource is available in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The National Hunger Hotline, 1-866-2-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE, and texting “FOOD” to 914-342-7744, can provide immediate access to essential needs.

Feeding Families during Failure

While nonprofits and networks are working tirelessly, as the current crisis highlights the vulnerability of food access in America, they cannot substitute the scale of federal support without the help of donations, volunteer efforts, and advocacy. Acting urgently by aiding a local pantry or educating others can bridge the gap, as the resilience of communities is being pressured. By coordinating our helping hands and mutual aid, we can help maintain the nourishment and dignity of the millions of families left hungry, which is a consequence that should’ve never occurred because of a political delay.