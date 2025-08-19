Back-to-School Stress: How I am Dealing with It and Preparing for the Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While beginning to set up my devices, create my schedules, and organize my calendars, my nerves have been all over the place, agitated by back-to-school worries. I thought I would’ve at least had half the shakes I had my freshman year before entering my current second year. I also thought that, while I am taking new classes and meeting new people, I would have a better concept of how school works (studying, time management, etc.). However, this is never usually the case, as many friends have told me; no matter the year you’re going into, the nerves are always going to be there, whether they have a great or small impact. This is, of course, different for everyone; some stay nonchalant, and others, like me, need a breather. However, it doesn’t have to be like this. So, I’ve decided to share a few tips on what has been helping me stay calm before the new school year.

Music

As I have stated before, music is everything to me. Without it, there is simply no existence for me. We all have our way of dealing with anxiety, including taking a walk, playing video games, or watching an episode of our favorite shows. For me, it’s listening to music while I work. Whether I am packing for school, reading through my syllabus, or walking to my daunting 8 AM lecture hall. Music just helps me relax and realize there’s no need to worry, you’ve done this before, and you can do it again.

Additionally, in their article, “The Effect of Music on the Human Stress Response,” psychologists Myriam V Thoma, Roberto La Marca, Rebecca Brönnimann, Linda Finkel, Ulrike Ehlert, and Urs M Nater demonstrate that music calms your nervous system and reduces your body’s stress. So, whether you prefer listening to heavy rock or classical music, this act often helps lower stress levels and boosts your brain’s “feel-good” chemicals.

No one asked, but my current bands on repeat are The Marías and Los Enanitos Verdes.

Organizing

Before starting college, I never would’ve said I was a completely unorganized person; however, I have never been a super organized person. Beginning college, I had a physical planner, and I had important dates marked down, but I still somehow managed to let those events fly over my head. Additionally, I would write things down on sticky notes that invariably ended up in the depths of my backpack or flew out of my laptop pouch.

It’s okay to be a little unorganized. You may have two tests that week and an event you have to prepare for the next day; it’s easy to get overwhelmed. However, I cannot emphasize enough how key origination is in reducing stress.

As I shared, starting college, I used a physical planner, but this still didn’t help, and seeing as I was always on my computer, it was much more convenient for me to switch to Google Calendar. I entered my class times with each building and room number and noted assignments’ due dates and exams. I also added club meetings and personal dates, such as appointments and family birthdays. I would also suggest creating a calendar widget on your computer’s home screen so you know when your next class or event is happening! You can also generate blocks for when you want to accomplish tasks; for example, you could include what days you plan to study for a class and for how long, or what time on Wednesday you can do your laundry. This kind of list-making activity has been shown to increase productivity and decrease anxiety, as Carrie Barron, M.D., Psychiatrist-in-Charge of the Silver Hill New York Intensive Outpatient Program, writes in an article titled “How Making Lists Can Quell Anxiety and Breed Creativity.”

Next are notes and school papers. While I don’t generally use my electronics for note-taking, I do make sure to make a Google Drive folder for each class, as I sometimes either have a paper to write and don’t want to mix it up with another class paper or I forget my notebook and need to take notes on my laptop, which I later place in the class’s designated Google Drive folder. As for my handwritten notes, I have separate journals for the classes I need to take notes for, and later on, I place sticky tabs marking each section by exam units (Ex. Units 1-4, Exam 1).

When revising and making study guides, I use separate sheets of paper, which I staple together and place in the pocket of that class’s journal.

Taking it day by day

As I shared, staying organized and knowing what exam or big assignment is coming up is important; however, don’t forget to take your semester day by day. Looking at the big picture not only can produce more stress but also can cause you to miss out on campus experiences that make the college experience fun. Focusing on one day at a time allows you to break down what you have to do and what you get to do for yourself, whether that be self-care or hanging out with friends. As the aforementioned Carrie Barron writes in her article, this strategy can render tasks more approachable while fostering greater attention and energy for tackling the assignments you’ve set yourself for that day.

This is especially helpful when entering exam week. With the use of a calendar, you can space out your study days and times and what subject and how many chapters you’re going to study every day. This strategy helps you to avoid cramming, as well, which can lead to unnecessary stress.

Closing

You don’t have to follow these tips, as everyone has their way of dealing with their anxiety; these are just a few things that help me. However, while we each have our own way of doing things, we all have a similar goal, which is to earn a higher education. There will be stressful days and weeks, like previous school years, but again, you’ve been through it, and you can do it again . The important thing is that you don’t quit and that you remember your end goal and the purpose of what you are currently doing. Furthermore, each semester is different; therefore, it’s a trial-and-error process. Maybe what you did last semester won’t work this semester. As someone who is going into a new major, this new school year is daunting, but remembering the end goal is always important.

Take it easy, study hard, and don’t forget to also have fun; semesters go by fast..