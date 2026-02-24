Centering Myself

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Priorities

Over the past few months, I’ve made it my goal to embrace being alone. I’ve always been the type of person who needs someone by my side all of the time, and I realized how exhausting that can be. Lately, I’ve been trying something new. If I want to do something and I’m waiting for my friends to say yes, I just go for it myself. I’ve noticed how many things I’ve missed out on just because I was waiting for someone to join me. It started with solo dates, and at first, it felt a little awkward going out alone, but now it feels freeing. I get to explore whatever I want and really soak in the moment without worrying about anyone else’s schedule or opinions. Even simple things, like going to a new coffee shop or walking around campus, feel more exciting when I’m doing them just for me.

Hobbies, Hobbies, Hobbies

Going on solo dates made me start exploring new hobbies, and it has completely changed how I spend my time. Journaling has always been something I make time for, but now I combine it with my solo adventures. My journal is full of notes about new restaurants I’ve tried, places I’ve explored, and little reviews of my experiences. Reading has also become my go-to hobby. If I’m not doing homework or sleeping, you’ll find me in bed with a book. I’ve tried starting small hobbies, like making playlists and baking with my roommate (anything that keeps me away from doom scrolling). Journaling has also given me a chance to reflect on my life, goals, and expectations in friendships and relationships.

Small Changes, Big Impact

Being alone used to feel scary, but now it’s actually refreshing. There is nothing I’d rather be doing than spending time with myself. I’ve always been the type to enjoy the quiet moments, so this has just made my life more peaceful, and it’s taught me how to enjoy my own company more. Feeling more confident in myself and appreciating myself and my life more has been so rewarding.