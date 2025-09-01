A Playlist for the “Girl Who is Going to be Okay”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you (in the most broad, abstract, and metaphorical sense of the word) a girl? Are you feeling okay? If you’re not, do you have hope that you will be okay eventually? If you answered “yes” to these questions, this is the playlist for you.

Ha, in all seriousness though, this playlist is a collection of songs that might play at the end of a romcom that features a main character who has been through hell, losing the guy, her dream career, and the plan she’d hoped for her life. But, in one brief moment, she suddenly has a feeling that the worst is over, and she is going to be okay. Caitlin Reilly plays this character all the time on her social channels, and it is, quite frankly, hilarious.

I’m currently going through a rough breakup, and I definitely don’t feel okay yet, but these are some of the songs that give me hope. They are cringey, but they are freeing. Press play on these tracks and dance around your room. Let the joy back in!

“Suddenly I See” – KT Tunstall

This is the perfect anthem to celebrate a newfound epiphany and the desire to reinvent yourself. It is so incredibly catchy and hopeful; it always puts a smile on my face! It also has a nostalgic feel for my gals who grew up in the early 2000s, which is a trend continued throughout this list.

“Closer to fine” – indigo girls

If it’s good enough for Barbie, it’s good enough for me! This song reflects on the ways that life can be such a rollercoaster while promising that peace is right around the corner. It acknowledges that everyone takes a different path and that what’s right for someone else may not be right for you. Accept the unknown, and someday you may even revel in it!

“I’m Like a bird” – nelly furtado

Yes, this song has kind of become a meme, and for good reason! When I listen to it, I genuinely feel like that damn horse running through the field. Something about this song just screams freedom, and sometimes that’s the message of hope that you need to reassure yourself. The lyrics balance fear and avoidance with the idea that love can prevail even amidst uncertainty.

“Unwritten” – natasha bedingfield

After Anyone but You, there’s no way this list would be complete without “Unwritten.” We all remember the adorable montage of Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney, and the rest of the cast singing this ridiculously catchy tune, and to this day, it still brings a smile to my face every time I hear it. Something about this song just hits different! I swear it has magical healing powers.

“Anything could happen” – Ellie goulding

Did somebody say nostalgia? This song did not get enough hype when it was released in 2012, and we’ve all been sleeping on it since then. The way it sends chills down my spine is actually unmatched; there is something about the iconic production, Goulding’s cursive singing, and the beat drop that makes the track so addictive. Plus, I will never not associate this song with Jess Day and Nick Miller… iykyk.

“Chiquitita” – abba

This song makes me cry, but in the best way. It feels like a giant warm hug from your best friend followed by a swift kick in the butt. It is simultaneously indulgently sweet but also refuses to let you give up. I love how it starts a bit slower but picks up toward the end; it meets you where you’re at, but it eases you back to positivity in no time! I only wish it had more screen time in Mamma Mia, but, well, we can’t have everything.

“dog days are over” – Florence + The machine

“Happiness hit her like a train on a track.” How great is that for an opening lyric? It rings true, too; sometimes we’re not ready for happiness when it finds us, but we need to remember to hop on that train! This song is high-energy and irresistible, making it perfect for your next dance party or workout.

“pocketful of sunshine” – Natasha bedingfield

I can’t decide which part of this song is catchier — the pre-chorus or the chorus. Let’s just agree that it is truly one of a kind! Yes, this song may be cheesy and over the top, but sometimes that level of positivity is absolutely necessary. If you don’t already know these lyrics, it’s time to learn them and then absolutely scream them at the top of your lungs, okay?

“Something that I want” – Grace potter

What better song to rediscover the world to than the song at the end of a movie about rediscovering the world? You may recognize this track from the end credits of Tangled, and it is every bit as charming as Rapunzel herself. The lyrics are easy, simple to nail, and super relatable. This song really brings out my inner child, and I’m totally obsessed.

Listen to the full playlist

Check out the “girl who is going to be okay” playlist in full for some more mood-boosting music! I hope some of these songs can help you believe in a happier future, even if you haven’t found it yet.