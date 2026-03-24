5 Ways to Feel Put Together Even When You’re Exhausted

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After the first few weeks of the semester, being exhausted feels unavoidable. Between the late nights, early classes, and never-ending to-do lists, it can be hard to find time for yourself. But a few small habits can make you feel more put together even when you have no energy.

Accessorize

Tiny details can make an outfit feel styled, and, luckily, tiny details are super low effort. Throw on a few rings or bracelets, put your hair in a claw clip, or add some sunglasses to your outfit to make it feel like you put more time into it than you did.

Clean up one small part of your life

When life gets busy, cleaning often gets put on the back burner until you realize that your room is suddenly a huge mess. When this happens, it can feel like you need to drop everything and deep-clean your room. But when you don’t have the time, or the energy, to do that, just pick one small part to take care of. Clean off your desk, make your bed, or fold your laundry to give yourself a small reset.

Eat something real and drink water

Two big contributors to exhaustion are dehydration and not eating. Take some time to make yourself a real meal (these can be quick, too) and drink some water. Many people find that taking care of themselves helps them feel more in control.

Romanticize something small

Feeling put together is also mental, so having a mindset shift can really help. Find one small part of your day that you can look forward to, like drinking coffee, listening to music, or lighting a candle.

Have a go-to outfit formula

Having to make a decision is really tiring. By having a go-to outfit formula, you can eliminate the feeling of having to make a decision. A good go-to is a hoodie, leggings or jeans, and a pair of sneakers.