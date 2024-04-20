This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, April 20, 2024 – Been wanting to try out different forms of fitness? Returning for its third year at Century Square, Wellfest is taking place on April 27, 2024. Both fitness newcomers and fanatics are welcome to join in celebrating health, wellness, and movement. The event begins with a check-in of 7:30 am and lasts until 11:30 am.

Partnering with local fitness studios, a variety of workout forms are offered such as cycling, pilates, yoga, and Orange Theory fitness. Tickets begin at $30 with access to your choice of classes, speaker sessions, a free sweat towel, a water bottle, and discounts to the shops of Century Square. Along with the three 45 minute workouts is a health-centric vendor market and panel sessions led by Basic Balance Nutrition, Madewell House, and other local experts that are available until 1 pm.

“You don’t wait to wait — these sessions fill up fast,” states Century Square Media Representative, “use code EARLYWELLFEST to score 50% off of your ticket until March 19th!”

This is an opportunity to try different forms of working out, and even get back into healthy habits. Here’s the ticket link. Online sales are available until 4/24.