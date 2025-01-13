Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

In today’s world, the term ‘anxiety’ has been thrown around so often that sometimes it loses its meaning. While hundreds of millions of people have been diagnosed with anxiety, it’s easy to confuse normal nerves with crippling anxiety since it seems to be flourishing in our society.

being Nervous vs anxiety

When a hard test is creeping up on you and you’re focused on getting a good grade, it’s normal to become nervous to the point of it feeling like anxiety. However, the difference between being nervous and having an anxiety disorder is that anxiety is something you deal with on an ongoing basis. Although someone may experience the same symptoms – sweating excessively, difficulties concentrating, shortness of breath, etc. – the distinct dissimilarity between the two is that nervousness is caused by something while anxiety is always there. That’s not to say that anxiety is always there and debilitating; like most things, it comes and goes in waves.

@anxiety_fitness

Normal Anxiety vs Severe Anxiety #fyp #foryou #anxiety #anxietydisorder #anxietyattacks #anxietyrelief

♬ Blade Runner 2049 – Synthwave Goose

Growing up with a therapist

I’d like to say that, for the most part, your parents’ careers don’t really interfere with your daily life, unless you’ve been raised in the military. Most of us only hear about our parents’ jobs if we ask about their day. For as long as I can remember, my mom has always been a therapist. Three times a week, she spends hours with people and helps them in various ways. Unfortunately for her, her job doesn’t end when she returns home.

As a sensitive and emotional person, things easily affect me and can disturb my daily life. Of course, after my mom would return home from an emotionally and mentally draining day, I’d run to my mother and complain about my trivial issues. On top of my mom being a therapist, she’s incredibly smart, kind, eager to help, and understanding. Whenever I’d vent or cry to her about silly friends or boy problems, she’d always listen and give me advice.

That being said, with how intelligent she is, it would occasionally frustrate me. On days that I only wanted to complain, and she’d start to run through the science and mechanics of the brain, sometimes I’d wish to just hear the basic “it’ll be okay”. Regardless, I know I’m extremely blessed to have her as my mom and I’ll always be grateful for her knowledge on anxiety, depression, and more.

things i’ve learned

After moving from Virginia to Texas in the middle of seventh grade (my dad thought it would help me make friends, which it did so, thanks I guess?), it felt as if a black cloud lingered over me. Despite that “southern charm” lingering in every corner of my new town, I still ached for the familiarity of the friends I knew back in Virginia. For the first few years that I had to adjust to my new life, I dealt with symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Without going too deep into my mental health, something that’s common with anxious people is that we tend to avoid the things that trigger our anxiety. In fact, it’s just human nature to procrastinate the things we don’t like. When we face feelings we can’t handle, it’s much easier to shove things onto a shelf for later. Nevertheless, when I refused to do things that made me anxious, my mom practically forced me to do it anyway because she didn’t want anxiety to control my life.

Now that I’m an adult in college, I don’t have my mom to make me to do anything anymore, leaving me with the choice to avoid and let the anxiety build, or just take a leap forward and just go for it.

@drjulie

What else helps you with anxiety? Let’s share tips! #anxiety #panicattackhelp #anxietytips #mentalhealth #fyp #foryoupage #learnontiktok

♬ Trying My Best – Anson Seabra

How do I deal with this “friend”?

After dealing with this rise and fall of anxiety for the past few years, my mom (as well as other things) has taught me so many tips and tricks to help me handle it. While I’m not sure if I’ll ever not be an anxious person, I find myself somewhat grateful for the way my overthinking brain works. Some days my anxiety can have me crippled in bed, too stressed to do anything but think, and other days I barely register it’s there.

In no way am I an expert at this stuff, but from my own personal experience I’ve learned that it’s better to embrace the anxiety sometimes. It’s easy said than done, but breaking the cycle of avoidance is key to loosening the hold that anxiety can have on you. The more you hide away from those feelings, the more you tell your brain that you can’t handle those things, therefore only raising your anxiety levels for whenever you face the same situation.

@micheline.maalouf

Anxiety avoidance can lead to more anxiety! #distancedance #earthhour #tiktoktherapist #mentalhealth

♬ In The Mood – Oh bother

Like I said, easier said than done. Regardless, it’s important to take this one step at a time. Tackle some hard things, but don’t put on too much all at once. You are so much stronger than your thoughts; there’s so much to love in life and you won’t discover that if you hide from it. It’s normal to face with anxiety from time to time, but don’t let it control your life.

Tayla McLean is a member of the Texas A&M University chapter of Her Campus. As a part of the writing and editing committee, she sometimes finds it easier to "type" her mind than speak it. Throughout the semester, she'll write a few articles talking about her interests, hobbies, and experiences. Beyond her role at Her Campus, Tayla has dedicated 5 years of her life to working at Raising Cane's - even got a mounted salmon for it - and 3 years at Urban Table. Despite her experience in the restaurant and food business, Tayla is pursuing a Psychology degree and plans to get her Master's degree in Counseling after graduating. With her passion to help people, she's currently an advocate for SARC - Sexual Assault Resource Center - where she answers hotline calls and helps survivors of sexual assault. When Tayla is not at school or working, she spends her free time with her head in her books, eating out with friends, or at the gym. Her top three movies include Grease, 10 Things I Hate About You, and Clueless, in no particular order. Other days, she's either cuddled up with her boyfriend and her cat or she's working on her books - she's currently working on the third book in her trilogy!