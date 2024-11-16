Why Stretching Everyday Is So Important

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It has been four years since I began my flexibility journey. During the COVID-19 pandemic, I decided that I wanted to do splits because I never had before. Originally, I wanted to be able to do splits at least once. Little did I know, that I would continue stretching everyday since then. I found stretching fulfilling, especially after learning about the positive effects it has on my mental and physical health. Additionally, it only takes five minutes out of your day. Here are some reasons why stretching everyday is important, from health experts.

1. Stretching Keeps Muscles Healthy

According to Harvard Health Publishing associated with the Harvard Medical School, an article reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, says that “Stretching keeps the muscles flexible and healthy, and we need that flexibility to maintain a range of motion in the joints. Without it, the muscles shorten and become tight.” The article stresses how your muscles are at risk of injury when you do not stretch before an action.

2. Improves functionality in day-to-day Life

An article by the Mayo Clinic, one of the most highly cited publication sites, says the stretching everyday will eventually improve an individual’s functionality in day-to-day life. “Stretching can be time-consuming. But you can achieve the most benefits by stretching regularly, at least two to three times a week. Even 5 to 10 minutes of stretching at a time can be helpful.” The source also stresses that, “Skipping regular stretching means that you risk losing the potential benefits.” These benefits include:

Help your joints move through their full range of motion.

Increase muscle blood flow.

Enable your muscles to work most effectively.

Improve your ability to do daily activities.

3. Stretching & Mental Health

Studies have shown that static stretching, holding a muscle in place for a time, can lead to improvement in an individual’s wellbeing and reduce stress. “A study (Woods et al., 2013) published in the ‘Journal of Behavioral Medicine’ in 2013 found that participants who engaged in regular static stretching experienced a significant decrease in perceived stress levels. The gentle, sustained nature of static stretching helps activate the body’s parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation and reducing the production of stress hormones like cortisol.” The article additionally states how stretching can also help you sleep and improve your mood.