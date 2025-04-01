What Yoga Has Done For Me And Can Do For You

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

For a long time, yoga has intimidated me to the point of being afraid to try it. I have attempted almost every form of exercise. I have tried swimming, walking, pilates, running, weightlifting, biking, etc. I fell in love with each and every one, however, yoga has taught me valuable lessons about myself and my body. Two months ago, I decided to try yoga because I wanted to improve my flexibility, so I challenged my mom and I to try it for a week and see what would happen. We ended up enjoying it so much that we look forward to our nightly yoga sessions. It has improved my mind, body, and spirit quite literally. Here are a few changes I saw: