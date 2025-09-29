UNPLUG TO RECHARGE: HOW A DIGITAL DETOX CAN BOOST YOUR MENTAL HEALTH 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Our phones are always a hand reach away. From the moment we wake up until the second we fall asleep, we are overloaded with notifications, scrolling through feeds, and trying to keep up with what’s hot and what’s not. Social media has become such a powerful source of connection between us and others around the world, but it also has a darker side to it that people miss: constant comparison, overstimulation, and exhaustion. That’s why digital detoxing is becoming more important than ever.

A digital detox is simply being intentional with taking breaks from technology and social media for a period of time. It doesn’t have to be a huge change, but it won’t hurt if it is. Taking a break doesn’t consist of you throwing your phone away completely. It can be as simple as limiting your screen time daily, deleting apps for a weekend, or setting “no technology time” during meals and conversations. It can be as big as taking a break off social media for a month, fasting from using your phone so often, or replacing your screen time with doing more important things like reading, studying, or praying. The goal is to give your brain and emotions space to decompress and breathe.

Comparison is one of the hardest traps for the mind, and social media fuels it. Many of us find ourselves comparing our real lives to the 30 second reels of others, which has damaged the confidence and self-worth of today’s generation. Taking time away from screens allows us to reconnect with the present moment and with ourselves. Sometimes you have to disconnect from distractions to connect back to the reality of life.

A lot of times when you take a step back from all the chaos on your devices, you create more space to enjoy life offline. For some people that looks like journaling, exercising, and exploring nature. For others it can be spending intentional time with friends and family, reading, or painting. When we become intentional with our time you begin to notice your focus improves, your mind feels at peace, and you realize how much better it feels to step away from the false reality of social media.

A digital detox isn’t a punishment, it’s restoration for your mind, body, and spirit. It’s about reminding yourself that there’s more to life than just technology. So, when you notice life starts to feel overwhelming, recharge for a while. Protect your peace, relax your mind, and let your mental health take a break for a change because in the end your mind is what’s needed to continue on in life.