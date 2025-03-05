Faking It or Making It? The Truth About Imposter Syndrome

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Imposter syndrome isn’t just a passing thought; it’s a constant feeling that no matter how much you accomplish, it’s never enough. Imposter syndrome is the feeling of doubt and insecurity about one’s abilities, often leading to the fear of being exposed as a “fraud” despite evident success. This has been more prevalent in my life since entering college. I had no clue what I wanted to do as a senior in high school, and I never expected to end up where I am today.

After changing my major three times, I finally landed on actuarial mathematics. When I say that to people, most have never even heard of it—myself included when I first started at Stonehill. As I took more classes, I realized that math and business were subjects I wanted to pursue. It was not without its challenges, though. I have had professors question me along the way and even tell me they did not see me pursuing this major or career, even though I was performing well in the class. No matter what, I feel this constant pressure and need to always do well or be the best, yet it always comes with a bit of fear and doubt about my abilities.

As a woman in a more male-dominated major, it definitely puts a little voice in my head that I don’t belong in all the classes that I am taking, or that I am not intelligent enough to be here. However, it is these exact thoughts that are blocking me from truly embracing my passion and potential. Every time I let the fear of not being good enough take hold, I lose sight of why I chose this path in the first place. The truth is, the more I give in to imposter syndrome, the more I allow it to dictate my actions—whether it’s hesitating to speak up in class, avoiding leadership roles, or second-guessing my decisions. But the reality is, my achievements are not just the result of luck or external factors; they are a reflection of my hard work, persistence, and ability.

I live by the statement, “You never know you can do something until you’re actually doing it, so why not give it a try?” This mindset has been my reminder to push through self-doubt and take risks, even when my mind tells me I might fail. The truth is, every challenge I’ve faced and every class I’ve taken has shown me that I’m capable of far more than I often give myself credit for.

This feeling is something many women in STEM, business, and other male-dominated fields experience. We often find ourselves questioning our place in industries historically dominated by men, unsure if we truly belong. Yet, by pushing through those doubts, taking that leap of faith, and embracing our abilities, we can break down the barriers holding us back, not just for ourselves but for future generations of women who will follow in our footsteps. By challenging imposter syndrome head-on, we show that women, too, are capable of leading, innovating, and excelling in these fields. It’s time to own our worth and step into spaces where we’ve been told we don’t belong.