You Can’t Pour from an Empty Cup: Why Self-Care Matters in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College has a way of convincing us that if we’re not constantly doing something, we’re falling behind. Between classes, work and the pressure to keep up socially, it’s easy to get caught in the cycle of doing more and resting less. We tell ourselves we’ll slow down once this week ends, once midterms are over or once the semester finally gives us a break, but somehow, that break never really comes.

I’ve learned that burnout doesn’t happen all at once. It creeps up quietly; missing a meal here, staying up late another night there, until suddenly, you’re running on autopilot. For me, that’s usually when my anxiety spikes and my motivation drops. I start losing touch with the things that make me feel grounded, and before I know it, I’m stuck in a cycle of exhaustion that’s hard to escape.

That’s where self-care comes in. I don’t just mean bubble baths or face masks (though those can help, too). Self-care is about creating small moments of peace in a world that constantly asks for more of you. It’s letting yourself take a nap without guilt, spending time outside or saying no to a plan when you’re already stretched thin. It’s about checking in with yourself and not waiting until things get bad to start caring again.

There’s this misconception that self-care is selfish or lazy, especially in college. But I’ve realized that it’s actually the opposite. When I take time to rest, move my body, journal or just be still, I show up better for everything else. My classes, my friends and myself. Some days, self-care looks like cleaning my space or doing laundry because chaos around me often means chaos inside me. Other days, it’s more like setting boundaries, going to therapy or unplugging from social media when I need to breathe.

The truth is, college can be overwhelming and that’s okay to admit. You’re figuring out who you are while juggling responsibilities that feel endless. It’s not weakness to need a break; it’s awareness. The best thing you can do for your mental health is to listen to your body before it starts screaming for your attention.

I’m still learning that rest doesn’t mean failure and it means sustainability. You can’t pour from an empty cup, and trying to do everything while neglecting yourself only leads to burnout. Taking care of your mind and body isn’t something you earn after being productive, it’s something you deserve, always.

So next time you feel like you need to “push through,” pause instead. Breathe. Take ten minutes for yourself. Because the truth is, college will keep moving; deadlines, exams, and group projects don’t stop. But you have every right to slow down. You’re a person before you’re a student, and you deserve to feel whole.