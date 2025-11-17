Ways to Stay Active in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Movement is the most underrated form of self-care out there. It truly is medicine, and I can confidently say that prioritizing movement has changed my life for the better. As a college student, it’s so easy to procrastinate or feel overwhelmed. Setting aside even just 30 minutes a day for movement, whether it be weightlifting, a quick yoga session or a walk outside is one of the most important things you can do for your physical and mental health. However, it can often become difficult to prioritize movement, especially when life gets busy with other responsibilities like school or work. Here are my favorite ways to make sure I’m moving my body every single day, even when it feels like I have no time:

Walk as much as you can!

It can be easy to avoid walking, especially when there are things holding you back, like bad weather, being a commuter student that spends a lot of time driving or simply just not having enough time to take a walk outside. However, making it a habit to walk places instead of driving can benefit you more than you know. Research has linked walking at least ten thousand steps a day to health benefits like reduced risk of chronic disease, living longer, improved mental health and weight loss. In my personal experience, prioritizing walking has done wonders for not just my physical health, but also for my mood. If you’re less inclined to walk outside now that it’s getting colder, I’d recommend getting a walking pad. They’re smaller than typical treadmills and fairly inexpensive. Purchasing one has made it so much easier to hit my step goals, especially when the weather is bad. Walking doesn’t feel like a chore, especially if you make it fun with a cute outfit and some good music.

Take advantage of St. John’s Campus Recreation

St. John’s University provides many great opportunities to stay active through Campus Recreation. Located in Carnesecca Arena, the gym is available for students to use free of charge 7 days a week. If you live on campus and are trying to stay fit on a budget, this is perfect for you! St. John’s also offers group fitness classes daily including Pilates, spin, yoga, zumba and more. Taking just an hour out of your day to attend one of these classes or go to the gym is one of the easiest ways to be active and save money while living on campus.

Home Workouts

If you’re not in the mood to leave the house, working out at home is the solution! There are countless workout videos on the Internet for anything you’re in the mood to do. Although workout equipment is completely optional, it’s nice to have a mat and a set of weights. Five Below has the cutest at home Pilates equipment for cheap if you’re not looking to break the bank.

Find your Passion and Stay Consistent!

The key to staying active and being your best self in college is consistency. You don’t have to be in the gym 7 days a week like clockwork, but making time for movement every day will let you see and feel the results. Additionally, finding a form of movement you truly enjoy will help you stick to that consistency. For me, it’s Pilates. The first time I took a Pilates class one year ago I fell in love with it, and now I’m actually a certified mat Pilates instructor! Find what you love to do so you can be consistent. Turning movement into a form of self care rather than a chore will make it more approachable and enjoyable.

Staying active during college has truly changed my life in so many different ways, both physically and mentally. I feel more prepared to take on all of my tasks after moving my body. This is your sign to get moving and become the best version of yourself in college!