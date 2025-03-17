Things To Do Instead of Doomscrolling

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

We’re all guilty of doom-scrolling every now and then, maybe even more often than we realize. I know as a generation, Gen Z is extremely prone to doomscrolling since most of us grew up and got phones when we were 12, and Gen Alpha is definitely prone since all they know is phones. It’s important that we find a way to combat doom scrolling because it’s not good for us, even though we may not think it affects us that much. Here are a few things you could do to limit your screen time and stop doom scrolling.

Reading

I understand reading may not be for everyone, but it doesn’t hurt to give it a try. There are so many different genres like romance, fantasy, historical fiction, etc. There is something out there for everyone, and once you find a genre you enjoy, you’ll want to keep going. Give reading a try, and I guarantee your screen time will be reduced — I know from personal experience.

Working out

Going to the gym, meditation and going for a walk, are all beneficial activities that can and will help you doom scroll less. Not only can it help reduce your screen time, but it’s also beneficial for your health and body. Working out and just being active in general is one of the best ways to better yourself and enjoy life more.

Set a limit

Minimizing your screen time and doom scrolling can be as simple as giving yourself a limit on when to stop and set your phone down. You can set a timer, or tell yourself, for example, “At 4:30, I’m going to put my phone down and do my homework.” Apple even has a feature where you can limit time on certain apps. I know it’s easier said than done, but it doesn’t hurt to try, and it can end up being really helpful.

Hangout with your friends

This is one of the easiest ways to stay off your phone. Hang out with your friends, go on adventures, chat about whatever, and just live in the moment. I don’t mean, don’t go on it at all. It’s ok to take pictures and capture the moments, but it’s better than laying in bed and just scrolling until you fall asleep.

Find any hobby

Hobbies are the best way to take up free time when you’ve done all your work. There are many things to try out, you just have to find what works best for you. There’s journaling, pottery, drawing, etc. Finding something to focus your attention on is a great way to ease your mind and get off that phone.

Overall, I know phones are the future and will only get more complex. Scrolling on your phone and getting lost in the funny reels and TikTok videos is inevitable. Even though it can be challenging, trying to limit your screen time doesn’t hurt.