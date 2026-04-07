The College Girl’s Guide to Getting Into Pilates 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With so many trending ways to work out, Pilates has quickly become a fan favorite, and honestly, I get why. As someone who started my own Pilates journey this past December, here are my top tips for any college girl looking to elevate her fitness routine.

What even is Pilates?

Let’s keep it simple. Pilates focuses on controlled, intentional movements that strengthen those smaller, often overlooked muscles. Think of it as a mix between workout and physical therapy, helping improve mobility, posture and overall strength.

The different types of Pilates?

There are three main ones you’ll hear about:

Mat Pilates: exactly what it sounds like, done on a mat (great for beginners!)

Reformer Pilates: uses those aesthetic machines you’ve definitely seen on TikTok

Lagree: often confused with pilates, but way more intense (think [Solidcore]).



How should you start?

Personally, I think everyone should start with mat Pilates and build up. My ideal progression: mat → reformer → Lagree. Why? Because form is everything. If your form isn’t right, you’re not getting the full benefit and definitely not getting your $40 class worth.

How are people affording this?

No seriously, I asked the same thing. During winter break, I tried over 10 studios and here’s the reality:

Drop-in classes: ~$30-$35

Monthly packs (4 classes): ~$150

Yeah.. not exactly college-budget friendly.

My solution? ClassPass. I literally recommend it to everyone. You pay for credits monthly, and each class costs a certain number of credits. For example, I pay $62 for 43 credits, and most classes near me are only three to four credits. It’s been a game-changer.

Will Pilates get you super toned?

I’m going to be honest, not on its own. Pilates is amazing for toning, but real transformations usually come from a mix of workouts + diet. Right now, I do Pilates ⅔ times a week and mix in gym days or walks/runs for balance.

Final thoughts

Pilates is such a fun, low-impact way to feel stronger and more confident. But it doesn’t have to be all or nothing. Start small, stay consistent and don’t feel pressured to have a “perfect” routine right away. Trust me, just showing up is already a win.