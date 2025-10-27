Self-Care 101: How to Reset After Midterms

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of the semester again! Midterms are in full swing, deadlines are piling up and the to-do list never seems to end. In between exams, papers and group projects, it’s easy to fall into the trap of working nonstop until you burn out. However, it’s important to remember to take care of yourself during this midterm season. Checking in on yourself is the key to surviving and thriving through this stretch with intentional time management, mental breaks and the human connection.



While I am equally guilty of letting the midterm stress get to me, here’s what I found to help stop the mid-semester stress from taking over my life.

Structure Your Time: When your workload is high, planning is the only way to survive while making sure everything is completed on time. One of the best ways to manage stress is to block out your schedule so you can see exactly where your time is going. I like using both my Apple Calendar and a paper planner. The digital calendar gives me iPhone notifications, so I always know what’s going next, while my paper planners help me visualize commitments and reminders. Blocking time out for each class, assignment, work, or personal commitment helps prevent the last-minute scramble, and keeps my week predictable. Time blocking can also be as structured or as rigid as you want it to be. For example, I found that Mondays before common hour, and Thursdays before my classes were perfect windows to take time out for the larger assignments. However, Tuesdays and Fridays after class are more ideal for me to catch up on smaller tasks. Try to notice patterns in your own week, like when you have natural breaks or when you are the busiest, and schedule accordingly. Work a Little Every Day: Big Projects and long papers can feel overwhelming if you look at them as all-or-nothing tasks. Instead, break them into chunks. Working on a paper for 20 minutes a day, two weeks before it’s due, adds up quickly, and it’s far less stressful than pulling an all-nighter. To help visualize this, think of your schedule in blocks: 20 minutes to study, five minutes to stretch and breathe, 45 minutes to write the paper, ten minutes to stretch and get a snack, 30 minutes to review what you’ve done. Short and consistent effort keeps you moving forward while preserving your focus and motivation. It’s also a lot easier to build momentum when you’re trying to do everything all at once. Schedule Time for Yourself: This might sound overly simple, but finding time for yourself is often the first thing to neglect when we’re busy. The reality is that rest doesn’t happen unless you plan for it. Block out at least an hour before bed for no screens, meaning no phones, no laptops, no coursework. I use that time to read, journal, stretch or just unwind. Those quiet moments help your brain shift out of problem-solving mode and into rest mode. You’ll sleep better, think more clearly and be far more productive the next day. Work With Others: You don’t have to isolate yourself to get work done. Sometimes just being around others can reduce stress and make studying less lonely. Try studying with friends, even if everyone is working on something different. This shared accountability and quiet company can make a big difference. Additionally, with the recent stretch of sunshine, I’ve also found that working outside helps to reset my focus. The Great Lawn has portable outlets and campus-wide Wi-Fi, making it easy to set up on an outdoor table for a few hours. A change of scenery can refresh your mind and make studying feel less daunting. Don’t Forget To Breathe: Midterms are only two weeks out of the semester, but they can feel like a never-ending wave. It’s important to remember that this is all temporary. You’re not supposed to have it all figured out right now. Take a breath, step back and remind yourself that it will all be over soon. If you can, fit in small physical resets. Yoga, for instance, is incredibly grounding. There are classes every week on campus at 12:15 PM on Tuesdays and 10:45 AM on Thursdays in the IRC, which are a great way to release tension and refocus your mind. Even a 10-minute stretch between study sessions can make a big difference. Use Campus Resources: Don’t hesitate to reach out for help. The Center for Counseling or Psychological Services (C-CAPS) is there for a reason. They are there to provide a space to talk, decompress and get another perspective. When assignments stack up one after another, it’s easy to lose sight of what’s around you. Having a professional to help you navigate that pressure can make the difference between burnout and balance.

Overall, managing your mid-semester stress is about doing things intentionally, and sometimes that means taking a step back. By organizing your time, carving out rest, connecting with others and using the resources around you, you’ll survive midterms and come out stronger on the other side. Productivity isn’t a measure of your worth, and rest isn’t wasted time. Take care of yourself, breathe and trust that your effort will carry you through.