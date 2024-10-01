This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Do you like to cook and bake? Would you like a chance to switch things up from the not-so-great dining hall food and stop eating fast food every day? If the answer is yes to either of these questions, here are some fun and pretty simple fall recipes to try and spice things up!

There are many people who enjoy hot apple cider around this time of year, making these gooey delights perfect for the fall. This dessert is an ideal combination of a cinnamon roll and a donut with an exhilarating apple flavor, making this one of the many perfect fall desserts to try.

Squashes are very popular during the fall and can be quite bland if you don’t have the means to spice it up a bit. Butternut squash pasta is an exquisite way to try butternut squash for the first time if you haven’t, and also pair it with something quite versatile: pasta!

This dish is a bit more complex but definitely worth the wait. The final product is a delicious, MUST-try dessert. It combines two fruits – pears and blackberries – that don’t get enough hype but pair so well together, especially in a crumble.

Potato soup is a really, really simple dish but can be filling depending on how dense you’d like it. This dish can also go with anything, such as a sandwich, a hearty salad or a small appetizer like chicken nuggets. Simple in content but versatile when paired with other dishes.

Cottage Cheese Alfredo is pretty new to me, however it is still the same as classic chicken or shrimp Alfredo. It’s cheesy, it’s simple, and you can still add shrimp, chicken or anything else into it if you want to spice it up a bit.

If you’re looking for a more vegetarian dish, sesame tofu and broccoli is a great option for you. Personally, I love tofu and find that it is extremely easy to combine with various dishes. This is a simple dish that incorporates basic flavors while illuminating the flexibility of both tofu and broccoli.

There’s nothing wrong with a good salad during the fall months. This salad mixes in a popular nut associated with the fall with a healthy twist. If you are looking to expand your palette, the combination of these flavors pops in your mouth and gives you something new and great to try.

What screams fall more than pumpkin chocolate chip cookies? These cookies combine the essence of fall with the incorporation of pumpkin and the enjoyment of the classic chocolate chip cookie, what more could be said?

Grab the biggest peppers you can find and stuff them up! If you’re looking for a fun recipe to try with friends, this is it. Everyone gets one or two peppers and can fill them with whatever ingredients they’d like, or simply follow the recipe for an easy way to enjoy your stuffed pepper.

Not everyone is a fish lover, but this tuna salad recipe is the perfect kind of salad dish that leans towards the cozier side. This pairs well with crackers, any kind of your choosing, as well as a good book or just good brain food. Simple and delicious!