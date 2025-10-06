F1r the Girls: The Rise of Women in F1 Media

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Historically, Formula One (F1) has been seen as a male-dominated sport where 20 of the world’s best drivers compete for a championship, but recently, this sport has seen an exponential increase in female fans and visible media voices in F1. In the past five years, new fans have been drawn into the sport through shows like “Drive to Survive”, movies like “F1: The Movie,” high-profile sponsorships, but mainly through how F1 is portrayed on social media. Among that demographic, a larger subset of these have been younger, female fans. This has led to an increase in female-led media in online spaces. From veteran broadcasters to social media creators, women are transforming how the sport is represented and consumed.

Formula One has also been trending younger in its most recent global fan survey. According to the respondent survey, 27% of respondents were reportedly Gen Z, which is the generation of most of the drivers on the grid currently, and 1 in 2 Gen Z respondents were female. While Formula One still has 49% of its fanbase in Europe, the United States accounts for the largest share of respondents of any individual country. Female fans now account for ¾ of all new F1 fans, and nearly 50% of all Formula One fans are female. Additionally, 23% of surveyed fans say they follow F1 Academy, and among the female respondents, that rises to 42%, making it the second-most-followed series after F1 itself.

Traditional broadcast services like ESPN, SkySports and F1TV have become imperative to Formula One’s global reach, and women are increasingly front and center. Presenters like Natalie Pinkham, Naomi Schiff and Rachel Brookes on SkySports, and Ruth Buscombe, Bernadette Collins and Laura Winter on F1TV are integral to the commentary, providing analysis and experience to make this sport comprehensible for millions of viewers worldwide.

Similar to traditional media, creators on TikTok have been able to build audiences in the tens and hundreds of thousands, creating short-form video content in specific niches of the F1 fandom. Many creators lean into the cultural sides of F1, taking deep dives into the friendships and rivalries at the heart of the sport. Others explain the more technical aspects, including race recaps and strategy breakdowns, making complex details digestible for a newer audience. These creators have built strong communities reaching more fans than traditional outlets.

Overall, this level of visibility has led to a positive feedback effect. More women feel welcome to engage, whether watching races, joining online communities or pursuing careers in sports journalism. The talent pipeline grows stronger, and the motorsport culture becomes more inclusive.

Despite these gains, female fans and creators often face skepticism as well. Online, women are frequently accused of being performative or only caring about the drivers’ appearance, which is a stereotype that ignores both the data and the reality of women’s expertise. They often cite the same TikTok creators who take time to create videos about a sport they love, calling them fake fans. However, this form of engagement is vital because it makes Formula One feel accessible and participatory, bringing new fans into the sport.

The rise of women in Formula One media reflects broader trends across sports, but in particular, this carries an extra weight because it’s a historically male-dominated sport. This diverse media system has helped sustain F1’s rapid growth. Women in both traditional and digital spaces still have to contend with skepticism online and harassment, as well as representation in top commentary roles still being incomplete. However, Formula One has always thrived on reinvention. As broadcasters and presenters continue to amplify women’s voices, the future of motorsport media looks more diverse, dynamic and inclusive than ever.