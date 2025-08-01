Move Over Boys: This is F1 Academy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Formula One has long been a male-dominated field, but that’s changing fast thanks to F1 Academy, an all-female development racing series. Launched in 2023, this feeder series is a Regional Formula 4-level single-seater series equivalent designed to train the next generation of female talent to rise through the ranks in motorsport.

Ultimately, the goal of F1 Academy is to help young drivers make the transition from karting to single-seater racing and to provide them with a clear path to progress in their motorsport careers. Even in the early stages of what Susie Wolff, a former driver and current F1 Academy Director, still considered “a long-term project,” F1 Academy is still making waves. “It’s about developing and nurturing the pipeline to make sure that we have the next generation coming through,” Wolff said in an interview with F1 for International Women’s Day.

The path to Formula One (F1) is already difficult, requiring consistent performance, support and a lot of money to progress through each racing category. Oftentimes, the financial hardship of being able to afford a seat in a series has been a barrier for both boys and girls hoping to become an F1 driver. For decades, young women have faced hurdles in this already tough system. F1 Academy is looking to level the playing field by offering these drivers what they’ve often lacked: competitive machinery, proper coaching and exposure. Along with track time, drivers are supported with physical and mental training, data analysis and media experience.

F1 Academy has already delivered standout moments and breakout stars in two seasons. Marta García took the inaugural 2023 championship and was provided with a fully-funded seat in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine in 2024, while Abbi Pulling dominated in 2024, earning a spot in the 2025 GB3 and a multi-year contract with Nissan Formula E.

Each race weekend includes a qualifying session and two races, one of which uses a reverse-grid format to test racecraft and adaptability of the drivers when under pressure. The 2025 calendar spans seven rounds and 14 races across three continents, shifting from a Euro-centric structure common in lother karting series. As a support series for F1, the F1 Academy shares the same weekends and circuits as Formula One, Formula 2 and Formula 3, bringing these up-and-coming drivers directly into the spotlight. Fans who turn up to watch Max Verstappen or Oscar Piastri race are now getting a first look at the sport’s future talent.

The 2025 season features the Academy’s largest grid yet. There are 18 cars across six teams, all of which have roots in junior motorsport like F2 and F3. Starting in 2024, each of the ten F1 teams is also required to support one Academy driver, with that driver’s car bearing the official F1 team’s livery. This means you’ll see familiar colors like Ferrari red or McLaren papaya as you follow the action. In 2024, the series also introduced a “wild card” entry at each round, which invites standout local talent to compete at select races.

Fueling even more excitement is the launch of Netflix’s new docuseries, F1: The Academy, which premiered globally in May 2025. Produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, the seven-part series takes viewers behind the scenes of the 2024 season, covering on-track rivalries and giving fans a glimpse into who these drivers are off the track. Much like Drive to Survive did for F1 in 2019, this series aims to bring in a whole new generation of fans.

If you’re interested in the actual sport, you can watch every F1 Academy race for free on YouTube. Every part of a race weekend is available on the official F1 Academy channel, making it easier than ever to follow the rising stars of the sport, without any extra subscription or cable. You can catch up on highlights, live sessions or behind-the-scenes content to get up to speed with what’s been going on this season.

So if you’re tired of the usual podium interviews and looking for something fresh, F1 Academy is where raw talent and ambition take center stage. Whether you’re a lifelong motorsport fan or just looking for your next summer obsession, now is the perfect time to tune in.