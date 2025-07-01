P1 or DNF? A Review of F1: The Movie

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a Formula One fan, I walked into F1: The Movie with cautious expectations. Why would I pay to watch fictionalized racing where the best drivers in the world were expensive extras when I already tune in to watch them take on tracks for real? However, by the end of the film, I found myself a lot more entertained than I expected, and that night, I was almost ready to call the film one of the best I had seen all year. But just like when I’m watching actual Formula One races, I wondered if those were my actual opinions or just the adrenaline talking.

Starting with the obvious, the movie looks incredible. To help with the authenticity, the racing sequences were shot during actual F1 race weekends, and that extra detail paid dividends. Joseph Kosinski, the director of F1: The Movie and Top Gun: Maverick, was able to capture the thrill of racing in a way that felt authentic through their partnership with Mercedes and producer, the seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton. And the result is visually stunning. Some of the commentary calls back to actual iconic race moments in Formula One using actual onboard cameras and drivers woven into the story. Seeing the chaos that was the start of the Mexico 2023 Grand Prix gave me chills. And some of the overtakes? Flawless. In addition, the drivers were much more involved than I anticipated, whether they were on the podium, going wheel-to-wheel with the actors or just walking around.

That said, as someone who knows a little bit about the sport, the film stretches believability, taking liberties where they can while still staying true to what to expect from F1. Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a veteran driver brought out of retirement to help the struggling APX GP team alongside his rookie teammate, Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris. Hayes’ return to the grid is largely unbelievable given that Pitt is 61 and the oldest ever race winner in history is Luigi Fagioli, who won the 1951 French Grand Prix at the age of 51. Meanwhile, Hayes’s on-track actions would definitely get him a lifetime ban from the sport and enough fines to finance an apartment in Monaco. However, the film’s not meant to be a documentary. There’s a charm and emotional pull to his comeback that sells the story, and even when it’s a little unbelievable, it’s undeniably fun.

Where F1: The Movie stumbles is in its portrayal of women. Kerry Condon plays Kate, the team’s technical director. She’s incredible at her job and early in the film, shuts down the idea of a romantic relationship with Hayes, citing professionalism. However, later in the movie, the two end up in bed anyway, and while these scenes make up less than ten minutes of the film’s runtime, it really could have done without that subplot.

And then there’s Jodie, played by Callie Cooke, who is the only female mechanic on the team. She makes a mistake during a pit stop, which nearly ruins a race, and while Hayes defends her in the aftermath, the story more or less leaves her behind. For a sport actively trying to increase female participation both on and off the track, this felt like a missed opportunity.

That disconnect pops up again when the film nods to the fandom. Women now make up 40% of the fanbase, and the sport has been making strides to become more inclusive. However, there is a scene where Pearce is at a club the night before the Las Vegas Grand Prix (which is already something F1 drivers know to avoid). He’s approached by a female fan who asks him to introduce her to Carlos Sainz. While humorous, if it was meant to be a reflection of female fans in the sport, it’s tone-deaf.

Despite those hiccups, F1: The Movie has all the makings to be the summer blockbuster. If you’re already a fan of Formula 1, you’ll find things to nitpick because it’s the Hollywood version of a sport you love. But you’ll also find yourself smiling at how well it captures the spirit of competition. And if you’re new to racing? This movie might just be your entry point into the fast-paced world of Formula One.

Rating: 7.75/10