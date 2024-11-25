A Beginner’s Guide to The Perfect Workout Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

As someone who just started their gym journey a year and a half ago, I know what it’s like to be a beginner. I avoided the gym at first because I didn’t know what I was doing and was nervous about being judged. But as soon as I changed my mindset, I wasn’t nervous anymore and didn’t care what people thought because I only worried about improving myself. A big motivator for me was avoiding the ‘freshman 15,’ which pushed me to take control of my fitness. Once you start going to the gym, I can confirm that you will grow a new love for fitness because although it’s strenuous, you always feel accomplished after a workout.

So, how do you create the perfect routine? First, go into your notes app or grab a paper and pencil and write down what part of your body you want to focus on each day. For example, Monday would be leg day, Tuesday could be back and biceps, and so on. If you need help with what exercises to do, the internet will be your best friend. I like to go on TikTok and look up something like “quad-focused exercises” or go on my favorite gym influencers’ accounts and get inspiration from there. Many gym influencers also provide guidance on proper form, helping you avoid injuries. Something you can do to motivate yourself is to get a friend to go with you. And it’s always nice to know you’re not alone and be less nervous. Something else you could do, if you have the money, is invest in some good quality gym clothes because if you look good, you will feel 100% better and more motivated to get to work.

Something to remember is to set realistic goals, and if you’re being unrealistic, you may not see the results you want, causing you to want to give up. Be consistent always. This is the main thing if you want to see results. If you are just beginning, go easy on yourself. Overexerting yourself early on can lead to injuries, so start with manageable exercises. Start with beginner exercises like goblet squats, reverse lunges and bicep curls, and don’t forget to warm up and stretch before and after your workout. On top of all that, remember to eat better and eat more; you’re going to be burning a lot of calories, so if you’re not eating enough, you’ll get fatigued and feel weak, and we can’t have that, so eat more protein and don’t be afraid to. If you’re a tall girl like me, you’ll have to eat more than your short friends because we have a larger frame to work with, so don’t hesitate to fuel your body with the nutrients it needs to support your fitness goals.

I hope this inspires some of you to start your gym journey. Trust me, it’s so worth it, and you will feel like the best version of yourself.