To you, cookbooks may seem like a relic of the past (up there with our beloved iPods or DVDs). In a world gone nearly completely digital, where dinner ideas are just a swipe or two away, what’s the use of a clunky book?

Well, allow me to make a case: cookbooks are not only back—they’re thriving.

While I, too, love the instant inspiration of recipes from Instagram or TikTok, I think I’ve only made maybe five or six out of the hundred I have saved. Also, while the online recipes do look and sound delicious, it’s hard to make an actually cohesive, balanced, and nutritious meal out of one trending dish.

This is where cookbooks work their magic. There’s an unexplainable grounding and almost luxurious feeling about flipping through a great cookbook. For one, they’re cohesive. The recipes are designed to go together; you’re getting a carefully curated collection that builds off of and complements each other. Cookbooks can tell stories, explore themes, or take you on a journey through a specific cuisine. Because of this, there tends to be a lot more variety and creativity than what you may see online from food bloggers. Instead of the same old viral videos about thrown together (and sometimes incohesive) cucumber salad, Turkish pasta, cowboy caviar, or sushi bakes, a well developed cookbook will encourage you to use new ingredients and techniques, and will nudge you towards new dishes and cuisines. Their focus is on what’s good, not only what could go viral.

I also love the tactile aspect of it. Just like reading a paperback, there’s something so cozy and official-feeling about flipping through dog-eared pages with scribbled notes in the margins and tomato sauce smudges. Cookbooks have helped me branch out of my cooking comfort zone, and made it fun!

Now that I’ve hopefully convinced you to dust off your cookbook, I thought I would share some of my current favorites I’ve discovered, and offer you a sneak peek into some of the featured recipes.

Lugma by Noor Murad

Noor Murad is a Bahraini-born chef and the former lead recipe developer for the Ottolenghi Test Kitchen. With a culinary education from Le Cordon Bleu and years of experience cooking around the world, Murad has tons of knowledge and skill – and it shows. She’s known for fusing traditional Middle Eastern flavours with fresh, modern twists. Lugma (which means “bite” in Arabic) is full of Bahraini-inspired recipes that are vibrant, comforting, and fun.

Recipes to try: Arab Mess, Spring Time Fattoush, and Baked Lamb Koftas with Peppers, Feta and Oregano

The Farm Table by Julius Roberts

Julius Roberts is a former London chef who traded the city for life on a farm in the English countryside. You’ve probably seen him on Instagram or TikTok sharing glimpses of his goats, greenhouse, and wood-fired cooking, all set against a backdrop of rolling hills. He’s built a loyal following by celebrating the beauty of simple, seasonal food and a more grounded lifestyle. His cookbook, The Farm Table, carries that same rustic charm, with recipes that revolve around seasonal eating, cozy meals, and slowing down.

Recipes to try: Lemon and Thyme Chicken Pie; Baked Fish with Herbs, Lemon, & Asparagus; and Elderflower Panna Cotta with Roasted Strawberries & Black Pepper

Fresh Mob by Mob Kitchen

Mob Kitchen was first started by Ben Lebus who noticed that none of his friends were into cooking while at the University of Edinburgh. He was then inspired to start Mob with the goal of making affordable, flavorful meals for students and young professionals. Since then, Mob has evolved into a sort of “halfway house” between a media production company and social media page. Fresh Mob is one of their more recent books and focuses on recipes that lean a bit healthier but that don’t compromise flavor. It’s got lots of ‘Gen Z’ inspired ingredients and dishes, but still has some added polish you don’t find on social media. If you find yourself liking Fresh Mob recipes, it’s also worth it to check out Mob: One for dishes that are meant to be made either in one pan, pot, or tray.

Recipes to try: Baked Miso Chicken Schnitzel, Tofu Satay Skewers, Chickpea & Sweet Potato Curry

So, if you’ve got a neglected cookbook lying around, crack it open. It’s a low pressure and straightforward way to feel inspired again in the kitchen – you might just find your next go-to weeknight meal or your new signature dish inside!