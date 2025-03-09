My Day of Rest & Relaxation: A Review of the Kingsbarns Sauna

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

After a wave of assignments, I can only think of one way to celebrate – going out. But last week, I decided to try something new and find an activity that wouldn’t leave me with a raging headache the next day. Now don’t get me wrong, I still love a good night out, but if you are like me and want to try something new, I recommend giving Wild Scottish Sauna a go.

Wild Scottish Sauna has different locations around Scotland; the closest one to us is in West Sands, but I wanted to make a day trip out of it and fully disconnect from the bubble. Hence, I made my booking a week in advance for their Kingsbarns location. I booked a group session which came at a cost of £16 per person, with free transportation courtesy of my Young Scot Card.

So, when Saturday finally came around, my friend and I grabbed our towels, swimming suits, bottle of water (hydration is a must) and hopped on the bus. The sun was shining and we were ready to finally relax after several weeks of stress.

We arrived at Kingsbarns with plenty of time to spare and decided to head to the local inn for a cup of coffee. Now, I don’t know if many of you have been to Kingsbarns before, but there really isn’t much to do. So, don’t expect to find a café or brunch spot. Kingsbarns is charming, but a small Scottish town after all. I recommend having breakfast beforehand, or maybe booking an afternoon slot at the sauna so you can still enjoy brunch in St Andrews before.

Nonetheless, if you love a cute inn, the Kingsbarns Inn is adorable! The staff are extremely friendly, and although there are not many options, their food did look delicious if you enjoy some traditional pub grub.

After our coffee, we walked through the town and strolled along the beach. It was so peaceful and quiet, a nice change from running into all of your classmates on Market Street. We sat on the beach for a bit soaking up the cold rays of sun, as we waited patiently for our turn to scurry into the sauna.

The sauna is situated on the beach looking over the sand and water. It is quite small but definitely charming. The only downside is the lack of changing rooms. They have some bathrooms close to the beach, but if I were to go again I would just wear my swimming suit underneath my clothes. It was definitely a bit awkward to try to get changed in such a small space…

Once I got over that small hurdle and stepped into the warmth of the sauna, I immediately felt better. On the left side of the sauna there were some benches that looked straight into a wide window giving you a good glimpse of the beach. We sat there in silence watching families with dogs playing on the beach, enjoying the rarity of sunlight. It was truly magical. After the initial 15 minutes we started quietly chatting with the rest of the group before making our way to the water.

It is not compulsory to take a dip but I recommend giving it a go! Especially if the weather allows it. At the end of the session I felt like a completely new person: relaxed, free from stress, and ready to enjoy the rest of the day.

The sessions last around an hour which allows for two to three dips: 15 minutes in the sauna and 5 minutes in the water. It is on the shorter side, but you can always book two consecutive sessions if they are available.

Once our time was up, the changing room issue flagged up again. My solution: simply put your clothes on top of your swimsuit again. On our way back we were too tired and sandy to wait for the bus so we rang up a taxi and headed straight back to St Andrews. The taxi came to a cost of £21 which we split between the two of us. Which if you think about it is the same price as a cocktail in St Andrews. Hence, the day came to a total cost of £26 per person… the same price as your average night out! Except instead of feeling exhausted the next day, I felt refreshed and at peace.

So, if you want to treat yourself to a relaxing day outside of St Andrews, I would definitely recommend giving Wild Scottish Sauna a go!