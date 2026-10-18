Maybe a Trainer is What I Needed All Along

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going to the gym has been a concrete, well-established habit for me for most of my life. I’ve experienced the same ebbs and flows of fitness phases as everyone else: developing an addiction to fitness classes, returning to the gym, then convincing myself to take up running. Through it all, I’ve consistently looked for new ways to incorporate movement into my daily routine.

So why, after more than a decade of being active, do I feel so stuck in how I look and feel? And more importantly, what exactly am I doing wrong?

A Childhood Love for Movement

My love for movement is inarguably a spillover from my childhood; I grew up as a swimmer for most of my life – from the ages of 6 to 17 – no matter the day or season, I could be found in a pool. While eventually I outgrew and out-injured the sport, I found the love for movement stuck with me, and I began incorporating the gym into my life, alongside swimming, when I was 14. I managed to learn enough from instagram fitness influencers to successfully develop a workout split, and somehow – don’t ask me how – even play pretend as a fitness coach to both my mom and sister when they too began to explore the gym more. These sometimes superfluous workouts always entertained me, and I found that I was confident enough in my own fitness agenda to continue on unassisted, eventually learning what composed a solid workout and some proper lift form.

As it goes, I fell out of love with the gym for a year when life became complicated, and in hindsight, I lost a huge part of who I fundamentally was. Getting back on track the past four years has been nothing short of difficult, and I often still find myself discouraged by my results. I mean, I’ve been (semi) consistently working out for over 7 years: shouldn’t I finally be satisfied with my progress?

Calling in Some external Advice

That’s where my trainer comes in! Now, I will preface this by saying that I am an avid hater of working out with people – call it a crazy take; I know many people prefer to go with friends or a gym partner, but I have always enjoyed the solitude of working out alone. I find I can focus much more, and push through to the end of a workout with more discipline than if I was with a friend. All this to say, I was initially against the idea of a trainer when my mom generously offered to share her training sessions with me at our gym this past summer. I figured I already had gotten into the routine of working out twice a day. I have been working out, and eating consciously for most of my life – why did I need to work with someone else who likely wouldn’t even be helpful? I was also anxious about having to spend an entire hour working out with some stranger – I mean, what would we talk about? After a couple more weeks stuck in what felt like a never-progressing gym routine, I finally caved – could having a trainer be the solution to my problem?

My Saving Grace

My saving grace to this all – my trainer Howie! Picture a six-foot-tall, ex-body builder, tattooed 45-year old and that’s him (he’s the best).

While I will say there’s no drastic difference in my training – I still do relatively similar exercises, and I’m eating similarly to how I did before – I do feel much more confident that I’m working towards a goal and have an external source of accountability. I wasn’t expecting just how much confidence getting a trainer would give me. Howie was able to give me a more distinct eating plan that, although I often fail to stick to, allows me to better understand my daily intake. He also offers advice on how to tweak exercises to maintain proper form, even when I’m thousands of miles away in Scotland. He’s acted as a source of calm to the anxious voice in my head, always questioning if I’m doing enough – he never hesitates to remind me that food can also be enjoyed, and that I should be having a few drinks on the weekend when I’m out with friends. It’s a part of this new found relationship I’ve come to truly appreciate!

Addicted to a Routine

As someone who functions best in a strict routine, coming back to school was initially quite scary for me. I had finally nailed down this trainer routine that made me excited to workout, with new goals for the upcoming months, and then I had to up and leave again. Back to a different gym, with a different schedule, and no Howie. I decided continued accountability would help me continue to balance my wellness priorities, so my trainer and I continue to check in once a week. He’s even switched up my program to better fit my (very limited) gym here, and avoid the inevitable boredom that comes from repeating training sets every couple of days. Although he has me on a HIIT program currently (not my favorite guys – truly painful), I trust that he’s pushing me to challenge myself, and that I’m on a path to achieving my fitness goals.

So, if there’s anything you take from this article, have it be this! – Sometimes an external source of accountability is the way to go! If you feel stuck, consider turning to a professional, who may just know exactly what change you need to reach your goals. And, don’t be scared of getting a trainer! I promise that hour of chat will become your favorite part of the day.