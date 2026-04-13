This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Is 32 the new 25?

Our whole lives, we’ve been fed the narrative that 25 is the age at which we officially grow up. The age at which we become “real” adults. I mean, scientifically, it is the age at which our brains fully develop. But if you’re like me, the older you get, the less put-together and adult-like you feel. The age of 25 now seems so young and still in the depths of figuring out life. Thankfully, recent science now supports the idea that your brain is fully developed at 32. Personally, I would agree with that. Now the question becomes: is 32 the new 25?

What does science say?

The Cambridge study, which discovered this delay in adulthood, used a collection of brain scans and mathematical models to distinguish differences in the brain across ages. They revealed there are five main stages of life according to the brain: childhood (0-9 years old), adolescence (9-32 years old), adulthood (32-66 years old), early aging (66-83 years old), and late aging (83 onwards).

Adolescence is the most profound stage of development, when the brain undergoes many changes, yet it is also at its most efficient. Unsurprisingly, adolescence starts around the onset of puberty, but this study provides evidence that it can continue much later—even into your 30s.

The next stage, adulthood, from 32 years old onward, is the most stable time for the brain, with any changes occurring more slowly than in younger ages. This stage is also when personality and intelligence plateau.

Society’s response

Society has also started to match this trend, with people hitting milestones later in life. For example, in 2023, the UK recorded the highest median age at first marriage: 34 years for men and 33 years for women. In the UK, in 2026, the average age to buy a first home is 34 years old, and as of 2024, the average age to have a first child is 31 years old for mothers and 33 years old for fathers. The average age for maximum earnings in the UK isn’t until 47 years old, further showing that it takes a while to reach your so-called peak. It should be no surprise that all of these take place after adolescence, signaling a shift in maturity and a transition into adulthood. The brain is now ready to make these major life decisions. But the shift to hitting milestones later in life may also reflect changes in society, as it is no secret that today’s economy and job market are not the friendliest to people in their 20s. So maybe it really is the combination of your brain not being fully developed and the current state of the world.

So when do I have to have it all figured out?

This means we can all take a deep sigh of relief. There should never be this pressure in your 20s to perfect your life and find your identity. Science says you’re still an adolescent! Which basically gives you a free pass to make mistakes, not know what you’re doing, and try lots of things out. Move to new cities, try different careers, change your style, and learn new things. While I think it is valuable to have a 10-year plan, it can also change. I’m more partial to the Odyssey Plan from Stanford, which lets you think about three distinct life paths you could take. I think it’s the perfect balance of planning and realizing that plans change, and there are so many different paths you can take. So, is 32 the new 25? I think yes! There’s now plenty of evidence from science, and I also think plenty of evidence from our society. Our brains don’t fully develop until 32, and it seems like neither do the big milestones. Use your 20s to be an adolescent: enjoy change, try new things, and don’t be afraid to take risks!