Growing the Bubble: The Rise of Pilates in St Andrews

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Bubble in the Bubble

The start of the academic year comes with endless possibilities. From reconnecting with friends to trying out new societies, there is always something new to experience. This year, however, something extra came along. Bubble Pilates launched at the start of September, branching out from the sister groups of Bubble Run Club and the original Bubble Girlhood. Bubble Pilates was founded by second-year student Lilli Meikle, and she leads every class.

At the start of last semester, Lilli hosted the first Bubble BURN on West Sands and launched with free tickets to get everyone involved. As someone who had never done Pilates, I partnered with my Pilates-princess flatmate and decided to try the class. Although difficult, it was an amazing experience. Lilli led the class with confidence and was very encouraging throughout. No matter the level of experience, it was easy to participate and enjoy oneself. Since its launch, Bubble Pilates has hosted two classes each Sunday morning at the Malt Barn Studio on South Street, both taught by Lilli, and has now relaunched the West Sands classes on Saturdays, now that spring has finally arrived. The classes book out quite quickly, but recently I have had the opportunity to attend some of these classes as well as the relaunch of the beach class.

The Face Behind Bubble Pilates

Bubble Pilates has been extremely successful so far, focused on building a community of wellness and fun, and I was lucky enough to speak with Lilli about her inspiration and execution of the club. Back in her home city of Sydney, Australia, Lilli earned her Pilates teacher certification in Byron Bay soon after graduating high school. When she got to St Andrews, Lilli explained that she was disheartened by the absence of a studio like the one she had back home, but instead of moping, she took it as an opportunity. Lilli told me she got more involved with Bubble by joining the Run club, where she became close friends with its founder, Sophie Warren. Sophie herself founded Bubble Run Club back in 2024, starting with a small group that has now become a St Andrews cult classic. Through collaboration and hard work, Sophie helped and supported Lilli with the launch of Bubble Pilates, using the already established run club as a platform within the organization. This is where the collective’s launch began.

What to Expect

I have been attending more classes this semester, and although I am still a novice, I come back excited each time. Pilates is no easy workout, but it is challenging in the best way. The Bubble BURN classes are 45 minutes each and focus on a combination of glutes, abs, and, occasionally, arms, but it’s an overall full-body workout. Lilli has started each class with a smiley welcome and comes round with peppermint essential oil for a sharp mental boost. The class begins with calming music and a gentle stretch, then slowly builds into the burn, with upbeat music, instructions, and consistent encouragement from Lilli herself. Each exercise comes with layers, but you can stick to the level you are comfortable with every time. For studio classes, you only have to bring yourself, but for the beach classes, you should bring a towel or mat of your own (which you’re told when buying the tickets), but other than this, both classes run the same. By the end, if the endorphins aren’t enough, Bubble Pilates has partnered with Spoiled Life for a 50% discount on drinks after each Sunday class, where attendees show their ticket to claim. The majority of the beach class also often head up to Dook for a pick-me-up latte or a sweet treat.

Finding Confidence in the Bubble

I have to say I was nervous when I started attending these pilates classes. As someone who goes to the gym but is still finding her fitness footing, it felt quite intimidating, but the nerves settled very quickly with the atmosphere Lilli has created. Although I’m still a beginner, bagging those Bubble BURN tickets has become a highlight of every one of my weeks. More than that, having an instructor who is as passionate and motivating as Lilli makes the experience that much better, telling me how “teaching is one of [her] favorite parts of the week”. Running Bubble Pilates has been “really rewarding” for Lilli, as her confidence increases as she discovers new teaching styles and experiments with her class plans. Bubble Pilates has slowly become a community in its own right in St Andrews, and I cannot recommend it enough. Whether you’ve mastered pilates or are a beginner like me, Bubble Pilates is the space to be a part of.