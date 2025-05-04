The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Typically speaking, the UK may not promptly spring to mind when dreaming of a well-needed relaxation break. Instead, you may imagine an idyllic beach in the Bahamas, with a Piña Colada in hand and your only thought is when to apply your next layer of SPF.

Unfortunately, for the majority of us, it is not realistic to fly to the Bahamas at every minor inconvenience. However, it is possible to borrow and mimic different cultural practices from your small St Andrews town to improve your wellbeing. I believe it is important to familiarise yourself with the cultural significance that these traditions hold in order to embrace their recreation from home. The following list will mentally transport you from country to country, explaining each of their signature self-care rituals, alongside suggestions on how you may implement them into your student schedule too.

Japan: Forest Bathing

Japanese forest bathing, also known as Shinrin-yoku, surprisingly does not require getting wet. Don’t worry, I am not suggesting to strip off into a muddy river in the forest. In this context, the word bathing is synonymous to soaking in. The idea is simple – mindfully enter the forest and take in the surrounding beauty of nature. Instead of embarking on a hike (which may also be useful as a wellbeing practice), you take the opportunity to slow down and focus on absorbing the wonderful world around you. Shinrin-yoku suggests that you should aim to find inner peace through nature. As a fellow St Andrews student, you can achieve this through a peaceful Lade Braes walk or on the Fife Coastal Path.

Sweden: Fika

This is my favourite self-care ritual included on this list as I’ve been regularly implementing this into my life (unintentionally) with my pick-me-up trips to Spoiled Life Cafe. Fika is the Swedish term for having coffee and cake – isn’t that cute! The overwhelmed and stressed-out Swedish are taught to indulge in a coffee and cake trip in remedy of their internal chaos. The next time you feel guilty about your third Starbucks latte and cake pop of the week, remind yourself that it’s a form of self-care – in Swedish style!

Spain: La Sobremesa

I took part in the sobremesa when I lived in Spain and I can confidently agree that sometimes self-care requires the company of others. The word ‘sobremesa’ literally translates to ‘above the table’ and refers to the enjoyed conversation after finishing a large meal. Whilst originating in Spain, it is also a popular phenomenon in Latin American countries due to its strong effect. In addition to spending valuable time with the people surrounding your table, it allows your food to fully digest and settle before heading back to work.

Bali: Flower baths

I’m sure we have all seen the Instagram posts from influencers of their flower baths in Bali, however it’s not only an aesthetic post to brighten your feed. The flower bath could be described as an aromatic spa experience where natural elements, flowers, oils and salts are used to enhance the rejuvenating experience. As the scents promote tranquillity and positivity, these elements help to nurture both the skin and the mind. Fortunately, this may be recreated at home with some essential oils and dried flower petals (personally I LOVE rose and frangipani).

Denmark: Hygge

The word ‘Hygee’ was the runner-up for the Collins Dictionary word of the year in 2016, unfortunately losing first place to the winning word ‘Brexit’. Hygge refers to the idea of creating a cosy atmosphere and finding joy in the little things. This can range from lighting candles in a freshly tidied room, reading a book with a warm blanket, or enjoying dinner with your loved ones. The important thing is to be able to appreciate the small moments while finding ones which work for you. I find that I can enjoy my life to the fullest when my space is tidy… perhaps that could be a starting point.

Argentina: Mate Tea

Yerba Mate Tea is known as the national drink of Argentina which comes as no surprise given its health benefits and rich culture. Thought to have originated with the Guaraní people, the tea was originally used as medicine for its antioxidants and energising properties. It is still consumed today for its health benefits, but also as a communal activity, with one elected person (el cerbador)to prepare it. Whilst being a very common practice in Latin America, here is a helpful guide to enjoy this cultural delight in the UK.

Turkey: Rose Water

Women in Turkey often swear by this skincare hack, not only does it keep their skin refreshed and moisturised, but it also promotes relaxation. Rose water is made from natural ingredients, allowing you to physically connect with nature while simultaneously replenishing your skin. Similar to the previously mentioned flower bath, the scent of rose water promotes a positive mindset and tranquillity.

India: Ayurvedic Lifestyle

Lastly, this Indian ritual may inspire additional research as it is uniquely interesting. Ayurveda is an ancient form of holistic medicine in India, where balance in your body is viewed with the upmost importance. It suggests that there are three different kinds of life forces (doshas) within each person based on the natural elements; Vata (air), Pitta (fire and water), and Kapha (earth and water). The idea is that everyone has a dominant dosha, and when they are imbalanced, can lead to illness. The lifestyle promotes a balanced diet full of nutrients, herbal remedies and natural treatments to live out a healthy lifestyle. I think it it sounds cool to consider whether my fire energy is off, which intrigues me to discover which dosha is dominant inside of me.

While I hope this list has inspired you to try some new ideas, it’s important to remember that self-care is all about YOU. Mix, match and try a few of these global recommendations, whether it’s indulging in a sweet treat or recreating a spa experience in your bathroom. Keep in mind that your self-care should feel right for you and not something defined by the latest trend or beauty standard.