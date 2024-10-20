Anxious About Going to the Gym? Me Too. Here’s How I Overcame My Gymtimidation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Does the idea of working out in a gym make you feel anxious? You’re not alone – in fact, there is even a term for it: ‘gymtimidation’. You know the feeling – like everyone’s watching, judging, and critiquing your every move. This feeling, in addition to the very real and scary gender exercise gap, makes it no wonder women particularly turn from gym doors. According to a 2019 Sure Women study, one in four women experience gymtimidation, and nearly half have felt judged while working out at some point – especially those aged 18-24.

For me, gym anxiety kept me away from fitness spaces for far too long. But with the weather quickly getting colder in St. Andrews and outdoor workouts becoming less of an option, I decided it was time to face my fear. I set myself a challenge: face the gym for a full week, no excuses. Now, I’m here to share what I learned. Spoiler alert: we do not need to be scared of the gym.

The St. Andrews gym is divided into three sections. I’m no personal trainer so I can’t tell you what exactly you should be in each of the three sections (cardio, free weights, and resistance). I can, however, tell you about my experience:

Cardio Room

The gym has its own cardio room—think treadmills, bikes, and stairmasters. This is where you’ll also find most of the resistance machines like rowers. Here, I discovered that everyone seems to be in their own world, focused on their workouts rather than scrutinising others. I even saw someone reading Normal People while on a cycling machine! I really enjoyed hopping on a treadmill, putting on the new HerCampus St. Andrews podcast Win(e)ing and doing the viral TikTok 12-3-30 workout. Thus, I recommend if you are new to the gym to start here – it feels low stakes.

Resistance

I wasn’t sure where to start in the resistance room, with all the intimidating squat racks and cable machines staring me down. So, I brought a friend who’s a total gym pro, and she walked me through how to use some of the machines. Turns out, they’re not as scary once you know what you’re doing! We started with a few simple exercises, and by the end, I felt way more confident. It helps to have someone guide you, especially when everything looks so complicated at first!

Free Weights

Now, here’s where it got scary for me—the free weights. When I think of weights, I picture huge people at bodybuilding competitions. And, if we’re being honest, I can barely lift 10 kg. I picked up two weights and found a little corner away from the usual line of gym bros flexing in the mirrors. I had no desire to be in the spotlight, checking myself out in the reflection alongside them—and that’s okay. Instead, I put my headphones on, searched for a gym playlist on Spotify, and got in my zone. The music helped drown out the noise and created a bubble where I could just concentrate on my movements. This is where I might recommend bringing a friend to make it a little less intimidating.

Mentionable Tips

Over the week, I learned some helpful tips when it came to challenging my gym anxiety:

Avoid peak hours. I learned the hard way that 6:30 am and 5 p.m are the absolute worst times to go to the gym. It’s packed, the machines are taken, and it feels like the whole world is crammed into one room. Instead, I started going in the mornings or later at night when it was quieter and the difference in my anxiety was huge. Bring a friend. Having someone by my side made the gym feel a little less intimidating. Whether it was sharing awkward moments or figuring out how to use a machine together, having a friend gave me the confidence to keep showing up and made the experience a lot more fun. Play your favourite podcast or playlist. Distraction is key. Whether it’s a podcast that makes you laugh or your favourite playlist, focusing on something other than the gym environment helped me relax and make my workout go by faster. If you’re anything like me, you probably have a song you play on repeat for a week before you can’t stand it for a year. For me this week, it was Green Light by Lorde, fueling my workout. Wear what makes you comfortable. On day two, I was so self-conscious in my sports bra that I literally pulled my jumper back on while running on the treadmill. And guess what? That’s totally okay. You don’t have to wear a cute matching set to feel like you belong. Wear whatever makes you feel good and comfortable in your own skin. Find a fitness influencer you like. If you’re new to the gym, like me, it’s important to make sure you’re using the equipment correctly to avoid injury. Finding a fitness influencer who can guide you without making you feel bad for being a beginner can make a world of difference. At the same time, we all know how touchy health information can be online. So, I recommend you remain cautious about who you decide to follow and always check the accuracy of their advice to avoid injury or toxic/false information. Focus on yourself, not others. It’s easy to get caught up in what everyone else is doing, but the gym is about you. Focus on your own progress, no matter how small. Everyone else is too busy thinking about their own workout to pay much attention to yours. Be kind to yourself. Lastly, be patient with yourself. Progress takes time and it’s absolutely okay to have off days. In fact, it’s also important to balance your workouts with rest to avoid burnout and injury. The important thing is that you’re showing up when you can and doing your best. That, in itself, is something to be proud of.

Gymtimidation is something many of us experience, but it doesn’t have to hold you back. By the end of my week-long challenge, I realised something important—no one is really looking at you. Everyone is too focused on their own workout. The gym is a place for you to work on yourself. And when you give yourself permission to just be, it becomes a lot less intimidating.