A Guide to Staying Sane While Studying

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

10 ways to improve your revision weeks

As we get closer to the end of the academic year, we also approach the dreaded exams and studying. The time of year when getting a seat in the library becomes impossible after 9 AM, regardless of which floor you are on. However, during this stressful time, it is important to look after yourself and stay sane even under the pressure of exams. To do so, I have compiled a list of ways to stay on top of your studying without forgetting to prioritize your health, both mental and physical.

Make a study schedule

When it comes to studying, it is important to have a schedule, nothing too crazy, like dividing your day into 10-minute intervals, but something that gives you a rough idea of your plans throughout the day. This prevents losing focus during the long revision period and getting lost in the days. Part of scheduling your day also involves scheduling breaks to get fresh air, have lunch with friends, or even just take a quick walk to escape the academic tension in town.

Keep a normal sleep schedule

Exams mean early mornings and late nights revising, but trying to maintain a normal sleep schedule is important not only to maintain focus throughout the time, and in the long term, but also to avoid burnout, so when it eventually comes, the dreaded exam day, you won’t be running on 3 hours of sleep and rushing to your 9 am slot.

Plan chill nights with your friends

For many, a social life is the last thing on our minds during exam season, but it is still important to make time for your friends in this busy time. Enjoying an evening together, maybe making dinner or watching a movie, is a good way for all of you to relax in between study sessions. Also, don’t forget, the summer is coming up, and it will be a while before you see them again in this town.

Stay healthy

Your physical health remains important during the exams, because nothing is worse than being sick on an exam. It is important to get fresh air and eat well, even if that means simple meals that are easy to prepare.

Focus on yourself

Comparison is the thief of joy. Don’t compare your work or how fast you work to the people around you, whether that be the people in the library or your friends. Everyone has a different method of studying and works at different rates.

Find a location that works

Some people love the main library, and others hate it. It all depends on the person. Find a place that allows you to focus, whether that be a coffee shop, any of the libraries in town, or just your room.

Clean your space

Keeping a clean space keeps you feeling productive, and there is nothing better than coming home from a long day of studying to find your room already clean. A clean room also provides a less stressful environment, allowing you to focus completely on your studies.

Set a reward for when you are done with exams

This sounds more like a pet training tactic, but I swear it works. Set rewards for yourself, whether it be to get through a certain book or topic, or at the end of your exams. It is a great way to feel like you have completed something and also serves as a reminder that exams will soon be over, and it’s time for the summer to begin.

Limit Social Media

A great way to stay focused is to limit social media use in the coming weeks. A way my friends have managed this is by setting screen time passwords for each other and not telling them the password until exams are over. This way, you are bound to a set time limit on certain apps.

Don’t panic

Most importantly, do not panic; exams are only a small part of your life and your time at uni. Remain confident in your abilities and try your best.

Good luck to everyone!