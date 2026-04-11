The Ultimate Girls’ Night In Guide for Busy Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between classes, assignments, and a busy social life, it’s hard to find time to recharge. That’s where the perfect girls’ night comes in. You don’t need a big budget or a free weekend to create a night that is meaningful for you and your friends, because sometimes the best nights are the simplest ones. Think cozy pajamas, yummy snacks, and conversations that turn into laughing past midnight. It’s the kind of chill night that we all need, a night to reset, reconnect, and step away from the stress of campus life.

A night in is a staple for my friends and me. It’s something we all need and crave, whether in the midst of a busy week or at the end of it when we simply need to decompress. Our girls’ night usually starts with a simple text, and within minutes, our plans fall into place. Our plans don’t come easily because we have great ideas or exciting activities planned. Our girls’ nights instead come from a shared need to relax without pressure.

Some of my favorite nights in start with snacks. One of my favorite girls’ night activities is going to the store together and picking out new snacks and foods we’ve never tried before. This game often leads to a newfound favorite snack, but sometimes it leads to laughter over who and why would ever pick a snack like that. Another activity that leads to a fun night in is crafting. This can be as simple as making friendship bracelets or coloring. Yet, there is something special about sitting together, hands busy, while conversation and laughter flow. It gives everyone a moment to destress and focus on something that’s not rushed and has no pressure. These are two simple ideas for a night in with friends. But in reality, you don’t have to do anything. Sometimes just being together and enjoying each other’s company is enough.

As I reflect on my freshman year coming to a close, I am beginning to realize it was never the crazy plans or the long nights out that led to the best memories. The moments I will cherish forever came from sitting in the dorm, eating snacks, and talking about nothing for hours on end. Those simple nights gave me genuine and lasting friendships built on comfort rather than excitement. So, if you’re reading this, don’t be afraid to have a girls’ night in. Sometimes it’s the quiet nights in that turn into the memories you will hold onto the longest. In the middle of a busy schedule, casual time with friends is what makes campus truly feel like home.