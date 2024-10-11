How To Slay Midterms: Advice From A Senior

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Adjusting to the academic demands of college classes is no joke. It no doubt took me a few semesters to feel comfortable and confident when heading into exam weeks. But now, in my senior year of college, I know what study strategies will lead me toward success. So, here are some lessons I’ve learned through my experiences. Take the tips that suit your study needs, and leave the ones that don’t.

Study Tips:

Plan In Advance

Plan. Plan. Plan. That’s the secret. Midterms will sneak up on you if you’re not careful, so make sure you know when the exams are and any paper/project due dates early. Like, look them up on a syllabus right now! This way, you’ll have ample time to study or draft and will feel confident walking into exam rooms.

Skip The Distractions

Do you have a habit of checking your phone every five minutes? Or jumping from tab to tab on your laptop, avoiding your work? Well, when you have as many exams as you do during midterms, procrastination is the enemy. Reflect on what your main distractions may be, and make a plan for how you’ll deal with them when they pop up.

Embrace New Resources

College campuses have an abundance of free study materials that students can use. If you’ve made it this far in the semester without consulting them, now is the time. Search on your university or library website to discover what is offered over these next few weeks, such as private study rooms, study groups, or tutoring sessions.

Self-Care Tips:

Celebrate The Wins

Life is made worth living when you celebrate the wins along the way—and midterms are no exception! Every day when you finish making a study guide, taking a practice test, or catching up on readings, find a moment within the chaos to recognize your progress.

Take Breaks

The secret to avoiding burnout is to take well-deserved breaks. But don’t be naive! Breaks don’t just happen so you need to plan them in advance. Add blocks of time to your calendar or agenda to just chill out with some friends or relax while watching a movie.

Destress The Day

It’s important to incorporate extra self-care rituals into your week during midterms. This can include wearing a face mask, taking a bath, drawing in a coloring book, or practicing your Ujjayi breath in a yoga class.

However, one of the biggest pieces of advice is that midterms come and go. They’re one grueling week (or two) of the semester, but just know that you WILL come out on the other side. You are not defined by your grades—but here’s to trying your best to slay these exams!