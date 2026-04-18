THE CHALLENGES OF BEING VEGETARIAN IN COLLEGE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have been a vegetarian since the day I was born and I have never known anything different. Of course, growing up I was surrounded by friends who ate meat, but it never affected me. It was not a struggle being vegetarian because my mom cooked every meal for me, and when we went out to eat, there were typically a few options.

Then, I began college this year and it all changed. I knew it was going to be a challenge finding good food to eat, but I did not think it would be this hard. SLU has one dining hall, and I think I went through all of the vegetarian options within the first week of the school year. It is the same rotation of cheese pizza, sandwiches, fries, salads or veggie burgers and I am tired of it.

Why am I being punished for following my religion? My religion, like many South Asian cultures, does not believe in consuming animal products, and this restriction is an important part of my identity. I have also met students with dietary restrictions unrelated to religion, such as someone who follows a gluten-free diet due to celiac disease, and they face the same challenges. Yes, there are other options than the dining hall, like visiting Fresh Gatherings Cafe or getting a wrap from Ameren Cafe in the Business School, but those are not always convenient and I have to use money, not a meal swipe, which is already paid for.

One day I sat down with my roommate — who is also vegetarian — and we complained about how limited our options were. It was not just about being picky. We felt like we were constantly settling for meals that were not filling or satisfying. We joked about how we could predict the dining hall menu without even checking it, but underneath that humor was real frustration. Food is something that should bring comfort and joy, especially in a new environment like college, but for us, eating was just an added stressor.

Another challenge is the lack of nutrients and protein variety. As a vegetarian, I cannot eat the typical sources of protein (chicken, beef, etc.), so it is important to maintain a balanced diet by regularly consuming tofu or beans, but these are not always available. The main non-meat options are carbs and it is not fair. While I can eat a salad, it is not always enough to feel full or energized throughout the day with classes, clubs and going to the gym. Some days, I find myself feeling tired and having to take naps between classes and I wonder if it is because I am not getting the right nutrition. It is frustrating that the issue is not my own dietary choices, but rather my limited options.

On top of the regular challenges, there is also the social aspect of being vegetarian. Every time I go out, I have to check the menu beforehand to ensure I will have something to eat. At this point, I have stopped counting the number of times I have asked the waiter, “Can I get this without meat?” or “Can you make sure there is no cross contamination with the meat?” And yet there have still been times I have been served meat by mistake or just had to stick with salad. Sometimes, all of this worrying about food can feel isolating, like my choices are an inconvenience.

Despite these challenges, being vegetarian is something I value deeply — it is a core part of who I am. Coming to college has shed a light on how institutions need to be more inclusive for students with dietary restrictions. Providing more diverse and nutritious foods would not only benefit me, but open the door to healthier options for countless students. I hope that in the future, campuses will make a greater effort to accommodate all dietary needs.